Walk Away: Step Out to Step Up — New Book Explores the Career Decisions That Redefine Success

Walk Away features 16 powerful stories drawn from more than 30 in-depth interviews with accomplished, high-achieving women across finance, technology, entrepreneurship, the arts and public life.

An inspirational narrative non-fiction work featuring real stories of accomplished women navigating pivotal career turning points.

Walk Away challenges deeply embedded expectations of endurance and sacrifice, and instead honours discernment, self-trust and the wisdom of knowing when change is necessary.” — Dr. Meena Kaushik, Founder, Quantum Consumer Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk Away: Step Out to Step Up , the newly released book by award-winning fiction writer and global business leader Sally J. Clarke and financial technology executive Deborah Overdeput , is now available in print and digital formats.Walk Away features 16 powerful stories drawn from more than 30 in-depth interviews with accomplished, high-achieving women across finance, technology, entrepreneurship, the arts and public life. Together, they show how walking away from an executive role that no longer fits can be a deliberate step forward toward achieving the next stage of one’s career goals.Through candid conversations with C-suite executives, founders, and leaders, Walk Away examines pivotal moments when choosing to leave became an act of clarity rather than retreat often shaping the next chapter of their careers. Recognizing that each stage of a career presents a new definition of success, Walk Away offers a nuanced exploration of agency, power, identity and the courage required to make consequential decisions within complex professional and personal systems.For more than a decade, much of the narrative around women in leadership has centred on perseverance within existing structures. Walk Away expands that narrative. The women featured did not walk away impulsively. They did so when alignment was lost, when the internal cost became too high, or when growth required a different environment. Each story illuminates the often-unspoken trade-offs behind visible success, offering readers both validation and practical insight.Steve Melhuish, Co-Founder and former CEO of PropertyGuru, and Founder and Partner at WaveMaker Impact, notes: “Walk Away captures the real and inspiring stories of women who made brave decisions at pivotal career moments and went on to build something greater as a result.”“Deborah and I wrote Walk Away because too many of the most important decisions in our lives are made in silence,” says co-author, Sally J. Clarke. “These conversations show that walking away is not failure or finality. It is an intentional decision to act with integrity, alignment, and long-term purpose as we navigate the path to success.”“For years, women have been encouraged to push harder and stay longer,” Deborah Overdeput adds. “What we heard repeatedly in these conversations was something more nuanced. Strength is not only resilience inside systems. It is also the clarity to leave when those systems no longer align with who you are becoming or want to become.”Dr. Meena Kaushik, Founder of Quantum Consumer Solutions, and contributor to Walk Away, says: “Walk Away challenges deeply embedded expectations of endurance and sacrifice, and instead honours discernment, self-trust and the wisdom of knowing when change is necessary. This is a timely and important contribution to how we think about leadership, power and success.”The book’s themes are being explored today at the HSBC-sponsored International Women’s Day panel in Singapore, where Sally J. Clarke and several of the women featured in Walk Away will participate in a live discussion on choice, leadership and reinvention.The Singapore event marks the beginning of a broader international dialogue around the themes explored in Walk Away: Step Up to Step Out with additional conversations and partnerships planned in London and other global markets throughout the year.Walk Away is available now on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, BorrowBox, Hoopla, Gardners, Fable and Goodreads.About the AuthorsSally J. Clarke is an award-winning fiction writer and senior leader based in Singapore. Her career spans financial technology, entrepreneurship and the creative industries where she has built and scaled international brands, founded and exited businesses and led high-performing teams across multiple markets. She is also the author of the best-selling novel, Ringside Gamble, a story of ambition, power and the personal cost of success. Her work focuses on leadership, creativity and redefining success on one’s own terms.Deborah Overdeput is a financial technology executive based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. She is the Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems, a global provider of compliance and risk solutions for financial institutions. Her career spans senior leadership roles across product, marketing, operations, and commercial strategy, where she has led large-scale transformation initiatives and scaled global companies. Deborah’s work sits at the intersection of leadership, integrity, and reinvention, helping organisations and individuals navigate complex systems while staying aligned to their values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.