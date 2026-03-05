THREE MANCINI SHENK ATTORNEYS NAMED 2026 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ‘SUPER LAWYERS’

John Shenk Michael Mancini Peter Most

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancini Shenk LLP announced today that three of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.The following attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list: Michael Mancini : Business Litigation, Entertainment & SportsPeter Most: Business Litigation & Real Estate John Shenk : Business Litigation & Cannabis Law

