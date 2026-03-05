StoneMark’s Jeffersonville Design Center to Host Exclusive March 12 Event Celebrating Launch of Éclos® Surface Line

Kickoff Event for StoneMark’s Exclusive Éclos Line

StoneMark hosts a March 12 event at its Jeffersonville Design Center to unveil Éclos, an innovative mineral surface line from Cosentino.

Éclos reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, performance and forward-thinking design, and we’re excited to introduce it to Louisville and southern Indiana.” — Eliza Coleman, the second-generation Owner of StoneMark

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoneMark , a regional leader in premium stone surfaces, will host an exclusive showroom event on March 12 at its Jeffersonville, Indiana, Design Center to unveil Éclos , a next-generation in-layered mineral surface developed by CosentinoKickoff Event for StoneMark’s Exclusive Éclos Line | March 12 from 4pm – 7pmStoneMark Design Center located at 319 Spring Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130Drinks and hor d’oeuvres to be servedThe March 12 event will offer homeowners, designers, builders, and remodelers an opportunity to experience the Éclos product line firsthand while exploring StoneMark’s premier downtown Jeffersonville showroom. Attendees will gain insight into the technology behind the new surface collection and how it redefines design, durability, and sustainability in modern interiors.Éclos represents a breakthrough in mineral surface innovation. Developed using advanced INLAYRtechnology, the material features full-body, in-layered decoration rather than surface-applied patterns. The result is enhanced depth, dimensional veining, and natural realism that carries throughout the slab.Engineered for both beauty and performance, Éclos offers superior heat and impact resistance, zero crystalline silica, and up to 88% recycled materials. The debut collection, Eclectic Veins, draws inspiration from layered natural stone formations, offering refined colorways suited for kitchens, baths, waterfall islands, and statement surfaces.“StoneMark has always been intentional about the materials we bring to our clients,” said Eliza Coleman, the second-generation Owner of StoneMark. “Éclos aligns with our commitment to craftsmanship, long-term performance, and forward-thinking design. We’re excited to introduce this exceptional surface to Louisville and southern Indiana.”A Design Destination in Downtown JeffersonvilleLocated in the heart of downtown Jeffersonville, StoneMark’s Design Center was created to be more than a traditional slab showroom. The space invites guests to experience a curated environment tailored to every stage of the project journey.The showroom features expansive displays of natural stone, quartz, and StoneMark’s exclusive Reserve™ Quartz Collection, along with curated samples of cabinetry, tile, and finish materials. Multiple private design consultation rooms allow for focused, personalized planning sessions.Homeowners benefit from hands-on browsing and one-on-one guidance. Designers gain access to comprehensive sample libraries and collaborative workspaces. Builders and remodelers can streamline selections and logistics within a single appointment, supporting project efficiency and timeline coordination.Jeffersonville Design Center AppointmentsBeyond this exclusive March 12 event, homeowners and design professionals interested in a personalized consultation may also book a private Design Room appointment at the Jeffersonville showroom to explore Éclos and other premium surface selections with StoneMark’s experienced team.Book your Jeffersonville Design Center Appointment: https://stonemarkgranite.com/jeffersonville/ About StoneMarkFounded in 2002, StoneMark is a regional leader in premium stone surfaces, serving homeowners, designers, builders, and commercial partners throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. With decades of industry expertise and a commitment to craftsmanship, StoneMark offers an extensive selection of natural stone and engineered quartz, paired with expert fabrication and installation services.StoneMark operates two distinct locations to support clients at every stage of the process. Its Louisville, Kentucky, headquarters serves as the company’s primary production facility, featuring a large outdoor stone yard and operating by appointment to guide clients through slab selection and fabrication coordination. The Jeffersonville, Indiana, Design Center functions as StoneMark’s primary retail destination, showcasing finished products, curated samples, and private consultation rooms in an inspiring, downtown showroom environment.Through these complementary locations, StoneMark delivers elevated surface solutions that combine beauty, durability, and long-term value. Learn more about StoneMark, visit https://stonemarkgranite.com/

