SKLAR KIRSH WELCOMES JOSHUA STOKES TO ITS LITIGATION TEAM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Joshua Stokes has joined the firm as a Partner in its litigation practice, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in high-stakes commercial disputes.Mr. Stokes represents founders, partners, companies, and investors in complex disputes involving ownership and control, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, unfair competition, trade secrets, contract claims and antitrust matters. He advises clients from pre-dispute strategy and investigation through trial and appeal, with significant experience litigating in state and federal courts nationwide across industries including technology, health care, financial services, energy and hospitality. He has played key roles in high-profile matters, including a six-week federal trial in the Northern District of California involving alleged “pay-for-delay” claims. His experience also includes complex, multi-billion-dollar MDL proceedings, securing summary judgment in high-value price-fixing litigation and obtaining dismissals on the pleadings in exclusive dealing and group boycott cases.Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Stokes was a partner at Berry Silberberg Stokes PC and previously practiced at Crowell & Moring LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He earned his A.B. in Politics from Princeton University and his J.D. from Duke University School of Law, where he served as Articles Editor of the Duke Journal of Comparative and International Law and Co-Chair of the Moot Court Board. He clerked for the Honorable Jon P. McCalla of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. Stokes is admitted to practice in California and Texas.

