Mother-Daughter Tequila Brand Rico Royale Wins Silver Across Entire Portfolio at WSWA Tasting Competition

Rico Royale Tequila’s award-winning portfolio — Reposado Rosa, Reposado Cristalino, Añejo, and Añejo Cristalino — each earned Silver medals at the WSWA Tasting Competition judged in partnership with the Tasting Alliance. Mother-daughter founders of Rico Royale Tequila, Joan Dominique Clancy and her mother, pictured with their award-winning additive-free tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico. The Rico Royale Tequila portfolio — Reposado Rosa, Reposado Cristalino, Añejo, and Añejo Cristalino — crafted in Jalisco, Mexico using fully mature Blue Weber agave.

Award-winning additive-free tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico earns national recognition across all four expressions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rico Royale Tequila , an ultra-premium additive-free tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, has earned Silver Medals across all four expressions in its portfolio at the prestigious WSWA Tasting Competition, judged in partnership with the Tasting Alliance.The competition takes place in conjunction with WSWA Access LIVE, one of the most influential gatherings of beverage alcohol distributors, retailers, and hospitality leaders in the United States.At this year’s competition, Rico Royale Tequila received Silver Medal recognition across its entire portfolio, highlighting the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and consistency across all expressions.The four awarded expressions include:• Rico Royale Reposado Rosa• Rico Royale Reposado Cristalino• Rico Royale Añejo• Rico Royale Añejo CristalinoThe judging panel included respected spirits experts and industry professionals affiliated with the Tasting Alliance, the San Francisco-based organization responsible for some of the most prestigious spirits competitions in the world, including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.Receiving recognition across an entire tequila portfolio is a notable achievement in a blind tasting competition where spirits are evaluated solely on quality, balance, and character.“Receiving awards across every expression in our portfolio is incredibly meaningful,” said Joan Dominique Clancy, founder of Rico Royale Tequila. “Rico Royale was created with a clear vision, to honor traditional tequila craftsmanship while presenting a refined tequila designed for sipping. These awards affirm the quality of the spirit and the philosophy behind the brand.”Rico Royale Tequila is crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, the historic heart of tequila production. Each expression is made using fully mature Blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity to capture the natural depth and complexity of the plant.The brand is produced without additives, preserving the authentic flavor of agave and reflecting a growing movement within the tequila category toward transparency and traditional production methods.Additive-free tequila has gained increasing recognition among tequila enthusiasts, bartenders, and spirits professionals seeking products that represent authentic craftsmanship and the true character of agave.Rico Royale’s portfolio reflects a philosophy centered on balance, elegance, and approachability.Each expression offers its own unique character while maintaining a smooth profile designed for sipping.The expressions include:Reposado Rosa — A refined reposado with delicate color and soft notes of agave, fruit, and light oak.Reposado Cristalino — Filtered for clarity while maintaining the complexity of a rested tequila, offering a smooth texture with subtle sweetness and spice.Añejo — Aged for depth and richness, delivering layered notes of caramel, vanilla, and roasted agave.Añejo Cristalino — A polished and elegant expression that combines the complexity of aged tequila with a refined, smooth finish.Together, the portfolio showcases the versatility and sophistication possible within premium tequila.The brand’s philosophy remains simple:For sipping, never shooting.Rico Royale was founded by a mother-daughter team, representing a new generation of tequila brands that blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary luxury presentation.The brand’s distinctive bottle design and emphasis on additive-free production have helped it gain early recognition among hospitality professionals and tequila enthusiasts seeking high-quality sipping tequilas.The premium tequila category continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments within the spirits industry.According to industry reports, consumers are increasingly seeking tequila brands that emphasize authenticity, transparency, and traditional production methods.Competitions such as the WSWA Tasting Competition play an important role in recognizing brands that meet these standards.The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America represents the distributor tier of the beverage alcohol industry and hosts its annual Access LIVE convention as a central meeting point for producers, distributors, and buyers shaping the future of the U.S. spirits market.Recognition at the WSWA competition provides exposure to the very distributors, retailers, and hospitality professionals responsible for introducing new spirits to consumers nationwide.Following its success at the competition, Rico Royale continues expanding its presence in restaurants, bars, and specialty retailers while maintaining its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and authentic tequila production.As consumer interest in premium tequila continues to grow, Rico Royale aims to introduce more consumers to tequila as a refined sipping spirit.“Tequila has extraordinary depth and elegance when produced with care,” Clancy said. “Our goal is to share that experience and elevate how people enjoy tequila.”About Rico Royale TequilaRico Royale Tequila is an award-winning additive-free tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and founded by a mother-daughter team.Produced using mature Blue Weber agave and traditional tequila-making methods, Rico Royale is designed to offer a refined tequila experience centered on purity, balance, and craftsmanship.The Rico Royale portfolio includes:• Reposado Rosa• Reposado Cristalino• Añejo• Añejo CristalinoRico Royale continues to expand its presence across hospitality venues, restaurants, and specialty retailers in the United States.

