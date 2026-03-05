Jim Robitaille Explores the Sonic Possibilities of the Modern Guitar Trio

"Sonic" Album Art

Robitaille’s eighth album as a leader emphasizes original compositions, close interaction, and a spacious trio approach

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massachusetts-based guitarist-composer Jim Robitaille returns with Sonic , his eighth Whaling City Sound album as a leader, delivering a focused and expressive exploration of the classic guitar–bass–drums trio. In a keyboard-less setting that demands melodic leadership and harmonic depth, Robitaille balances lyrical lines, rich chordal textures, and thoughtful improvisation across eight original compositions and two timeless standards.The album opens with “Stratus,” a concise statement of intent that highlights the trio’s conversational energy and rhythmic flexibility. “The Sea and the Sky” showcases Robitaille’s melodic sensibility, unfolding patiently with space and restraint, while “Anthem” leans into subtle tension and release, driven by close interaction between guitar, bass, and drums.Joining Robitaille are bassist Tom Casale and drummer Chris Poudrier, a deeply intuitive rhythm team whose nuanced interplay shapes the music from within.“We really focus on interaction,” says Robitaille. “They’re very supportive players who understand what a composition needs without overdoing it. We try to stay mindful of the integrity of the piece, while still responding to the energy that passes between us when we play.”Sonic is a modern jazz trio recording rooted in tradition yet unmistakably personal, capturing the power of listening, balance, and shared intention.Artist: Jim Robitaille •Album: Sonic •Format: CD / DigitalLabel: Whaling City Sound

