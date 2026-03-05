Generation Digital named in FT1000 as enterprise AI shifts from pilots to governance

Generation Digital AI Team Generation Digital Logo 2026

As organisations race to adopt AI, regulated sectors need auditable deployment, not experimentation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Digital, an AI transformation consultancy operating globally, has been named in the Financial Times FT1000: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list for the second consecutive year, reflecting sustained revenue growth between 2021 and 2024.

The recognition comes as enterprise leaders move from AI experimentation to operational roll-out, and face growing pressure to prove deployments are secure, compliant and commercially accountable. Large organisations frequently cite data privacy and trust concerns as barriers to adoption, while regulators in sectors such as financial services continue to emphasise governance and data management as core requirements for safe AI use.

Generation Digital supports enterprise organisations, particularly in regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, to implement AI through governance frameworks, structured implementation and measurable adoption. The firm works with an ecosystem of leading global SaaS platforms that underpin AI-powered collaboration, workflow automation and knowledge management.

“Too many organisations are running AI pilots that never become real operating capability, or they are scaling tools without the governance needed to protect customers, data and reputation,” said Graham Mackay, CEO of Generation Digital. “Being recognised again in the FT1000 matters because it signals sustained demand for a disciplined approach, one that is auditable, secure and aligned to leadership accountability.”

While many enterprises are investing in AI, the practical challenge is embedding it into day-to-day workflows in a way that stands up to compliance scrutiny and delivers outcomes. Government and industry research continues to point to governance, regulation and ethical concerns as real constraints on adoption, particularly where risk exposure is high.

“Workplace AI is moving into the control room,” said Thomas Jones, Chief Digital Officer at Generation Digital. “The winners will be organisations that can translate ambition into governed execution, with clear guardrails, clear ownership, and change management that makes AI usable at scale.”

Generation Digital’s inclusion in the FT1000 places it alongside a cohort of high-growth British businesses featured in the 2026 ranking, including Moneybox, Zopa Bank, Popeyes UK, Raylo, PensionBee, Plum and Dash Water.



About Generation Digital

Generation Digital is an AI-powered workplace consultancy helping organisations in the UK, North America, and beyond create clarity from chaos. As Platinum Solutions Partners for Asana, Miro, Notion, and Glean, we help enterprise teams design secure, scalable systems that accelerate collaboration and drive business performance.

Our AI Advisory model supports clients through every stage of AI-assisted work, from Blueprint and Onboarding to Adoption, Growth, and Support.

Generation Digital was founded in 2016 and has been recognised multiple times as a Partner of the Year by Asana. The company has delivered transformation projects for global brands including Dyson, Bupa, EY, Metro, and The Washington Post.

