Cincinnati Tennis Foundation Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati Tennis Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Cincinnati, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation, an organization within the Move United network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including three tennis wheelchairs, pickleball nets, racquets, paddles, and balls for both sports.The Hartford also surprised Jonathan Stone, a 46-year-old veteran who participates in wheelchair tennis with the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation. Stone is a graduate student at the University of Cincinnati (UC) pursuing a degree in communications and competes with UC Adaptive Athletics as a member of the university’s wheelchair tennis team. "Adaptive sports benefits everyone, but particularly disabled veterans," Stone said.“Cincinnati Tennis Foundation is honored to receive this equipment from The Hartford and Move United. We see more than 100 wheelchair and adaptive athletes participate in our tennis and pickleball programs each year and this grant will allow us to make sure every athlete has the equipment they need to learn, grow, and thrive in their sport,” said Executive Director Nikki Cioffi.Cincinnati Tennis Foundation partners with organizations across the city to introduce athletes to racquet sports and to provide opportunities for players to continue year-round. Tennis and pickleball are lifelong sports that help build a healthy lifestyle and there is an opportunity for athletes at every level.

