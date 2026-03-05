From War Correspondent to Global Communications Leader: Adriana Aristizábal to Address UN Commission on Status of Women

Adriana Aristizabal, CEO and Founder iVoice Communications Adriana Aristizabal - SHE IS Foundation Adriana Aristizabal - CEO iVoice

Latina Communications Executive and Founder of iVoice Communications joins the global dialogue on women’s leadership during Women’s History Month

The women gathering in New York represent innovation, resilience, and vision across sectors ranging from science and finance to education and technology. Their voices deserve global visibility.” — CEO and Founder, iVoice Communications, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adriana Aristizábal, President and CEO of international strategic communications firm iVoice Communications, will participate as a speaker and panelist during the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York this March, joining an international delegation of prominent Latin American women leaders convening during Women’s History Month.The delegation, organized by She Is Foundation, brings together executives, scientists, entrepreneurs, educators, and social innovators from across Latin America and the United States to participate in one of the world’s most influential global forums dedicated to advancing gender equality, leadership, and sustainable development.As part of the week’s programming, Aristizábal will contribute to discussions highlighting the role of communications, media visibility, and cross-sector collaboration in strengthening women’s leadership across global markets.“Women’s History Month reminds us that leadership is not defined by geography,” said Aristizábal. “The women gathering in New York represent innovation, resilience, and vision across sectors ranging from science and finance to education and technology. Their voices deserve global visibility.”The CSW70 convening at the United Nations brings together policymakers, corporate leaders, advocates, and international organizations to accelerate progress on gender equality and women’s participation in economic, political, and technological leadership.For Aristizábal, the moment reflects a broader shift in the global narrative surrounding Latin American women.“Latin American women are not simply participating in global conversations — they are shaping them,” Aristizábal added. “Communications plays a critical role in ensuring that these leaders and their ideas are heard, understood, and amplified on the international stage.”Before founding iVoice Communications, Aristizábal built an internationally recognized career as a journalist and war correspondent, reporting from some of the world’s most complex geopolitical environments. Today, she leads iVoice Communications, an international strategic communications firm specializing in brand promotion and awareness, media positioning, reputation management, and cross-border storytelling across the United States, Latin America, and Europe.Through its work with global organizations, cultural institutions, and purpose-driven brands, iVoice Communications has developed a reputation for building high-impact brand awareness and publicity that connect customers, leadership, culture, and innovation across international audiences.Her career in journalism continues to shape her work beyond the communications industry. Aristizábal is currently collaborating as an executive producer on the international documentary series “Inside the Fire: Women on the Frontline,” a project developed and produced by YerbaBuena Films, which explores the experiences of female war correspondents reporting from conflict zones around the world.The series highlights the perspective, resilience, and ethical challenges faced by women covering wars and humanitarian crises, while examining the crucial role journalists play in documenting history and shaping global understanding of conflict. The project also draws from Aristizábal’s own experience reporting from Colombia during the height of the country’s armed conflict and expands the conversation to include a new generation of female reporters working on the frontlines of today’s most complex geopolitical crises.Currently in production, the docuseries is expected to debut on international streaming platforms and aims to amplify the voices of women who continue to risk their lives to tell the stories that define our time.Through both her communications leadership and documentary work, Aristizábal continues to advocate for the power of storytelling as a tool for social impact, global awareness, and women’s visibility in historically male-dominated spaces.Aristizábal’s participation during CSW70 underscores the growing importance of communications leadership in shaping global dialogue around gender equity, economic inclusion, and international collaboration.As Women’s History Month unfolds, the gathering of Latin American leaders in New York serves as a reminder that meaningful progress is driven by women who lead with vision, influence, and purpose.ABOUT IVOICE COMMUNICATIONSiVoice Communications is an international strategic communications and public relations agency that leads and executes high-impact campaigns across the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Specializing in media positioning, strategic storytelling, and reputation management, the firm connects organizations, cultural institutions, leaders, and purpose-driven brands with key audiences in global markets. Over the past decade, iVoice Communications has built a robust bilingual operation defined by measurable impact, sustained media visibility, and trusted relationships with top-tier outlets.ABOUT SHE IS FOUNDATIONThe She Is Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 that advances gender equity and empowers girls and women in vulnerable communities across Latin America. Through educational and leadership programs, the Foundation has impacted more than 22,000 women and girls across the region, expanding access to real opportunities in areas such as entrepreneurship and STEAM education. Among its flagship initiatives is Ella Es Astronauta, developed in partnership with NASA, a transformative program that provides young Latinas with immersive training in science and technology, inspiring and preparing the next generation of female leaders in STEM. Founded by Nadia Sánchez, the Foundation continues to grow as a leading platform for women’s empowerment with international reach.ABOUT YERBABUENA FILMSYerbabuena Films is an independent audiovisual production company dedicated to the development and production of original fiction and documentary projects with international reach. The company specializes in IP creation, creative development, project packaging and the structuring of international co-productions between Europe and Latin America, with a strategic focus between Spain and Colombia. Founded and led by producer and showrunner Claudia Cruz, Yerbabuena Films develops high-impact social, cultural and narrative content for the global market and international platforms, with a strong commitment to strengthening female leadership within the audiovisual industry.

