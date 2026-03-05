Pantries with Purpose: United Way Launches First-of-Its-Kind School Pantry Initiative in New Jersey.

Students, volunteers and community leaders launch Hunterdon's First School-Based Pantry with Purpose.

Innovative school partnerships address hidden food insecurity affecting Hunterdon County families

Pantries with Purpose meets students where they are — in their schools — ensuring that no child has to choose between hunger and learning. This is what community resilience looks like in action.” — Jennifer Thompson, CEO

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Way of Hunterdon County is proud to announce the official launch of its first Pantries with Purpose school-based pantry initiative in partnership with Frances A. Desmares School in Flemington.Pantries with Purpose is a school-centered initiative designed to address the rising rate of food insecurity among children in Hunterdon County by placing fully stocked, confidential pantries directly inside local schools. These pantries provide shelf-stable food, healthy snacks, and hygiene essentials to any student who needs support — discreetly and without barriers.In a county often perceived as affluent, nearly one in four households fall into the ALICE category (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). These are working families who earn above the federal poverty line but struggle to afford the high cost of living. Increasingly, that financial strain is impacting children’s ability to focus, learn, and thrive.“Food insecurity in Hunterdon County is often invisible,” said Jennifer Thompson, CEO of United Way of Hunterdon County. “Pantries with Purpose meets students where they are — in their schools — ensuring that no child has to choose between hunger and learning. This is what community resilience looks like in action.”United Way provides seed funding, startup inventory, branded materials, and operational guidance. Once established, the school community — including families, PTOs, local businesses, and civic groups — is invited to help sustain the pantry through donations and volunteerism. The model creates a hyper-local ecosystem of support, empowering neighbors to care for neighbors.“We are proud to partner with the United Way of Hunterdon and bring the Pantries with a Purpose to Desmares School,” said Mark Masessa, Principal at Flemington-Raritan Regional School District. “This partnership with United Way of Hunterdon County allows us to respond immediately and compassionately when a student has a need. The pantry will provide critical support while preserving dignity and confidentiality for our families.”The pantry will be accessible five days a week during the school year, allowing school staff to respond in real time when needs arise. By embedding resources directly in schools, the initiative removes transportation barriers and reduces stigma often associated with seeking assistance.Pantries with Purpose aligns with United Way of Hunterdon County’s focus on Youth Opportunity, Financial Stability, Health & Mental Health, and Community Resilience. The organization plans to expand the model to additional schools throughout the county in 2026.Schools across Hunterdon County interested in bringing Pantries with Purpose to their communities are encouraged to partner with United Way of Hunterdon County. To learn more or begin the partnership process, please contact Gabriela Bonnavent at gabriela@uwhunterdon.org.Community members can also support the initiative by sponsoring a school pantry, donating shelf-stable food or hygiene products, or making a financial contribution to seed additional locations.

