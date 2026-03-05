TDR Bridal Birmingham Crowned National Bridal Retailer of the Year 2026

TDR Bridal team at the Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) TDR Bridal team accepting their award win TDR Bridal team heading to the stage to accept their award

TDR Bridal Birmingham secure the prestigious "Bridal Retailer of the Year 2026" national title at The Wedding Industry Awards with a near-perfect stylist score.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDR Bridal Birmingham has been named National Winner for Bridal Retailer of the Year 2026 at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA), one of the highest accolades in the UK bridal sector.Often described as the “Oscars of the wedding industry”, The Wedding Industry Awards recognise excellence across the UK wedding sector. What makes the award particularly meaningful is that it is voted for by real couples, with scores verified and then judged by a panel of over 150 respected industry experts.After progressing from Regional Finalists to Regional Winners, TDR Bridal went on to secure the national title, achieving an exceptional overall score of 69.26 out of 70 from voting brides, scoring above category averages across areas including customer service, expertise, range of gowns and overall experience.Founder Rebecca and the TDR team collected the award at the national ceremony, marking a milestone moment for the Birmingham-based boutique.“This award means everything to us,” said Rebecca. “It reflects the trust brides place in our team during one of the most special moments of their lives. We don’t take that lightly. Every appointment is designed to feel personal, supportive and completely centred around the bride.”Located in Birmingham, TDR Bridal houses a carefully curated collection of over 600 gowns and is known for its highly personalised styling experience. Open seven days a week, with three late-night appointment options, the boutique prioritises flexibility and accessibility for modern brides.The award was backed by heartfelt feedback from real brides, including one voter who shared:“From the moment you arrive, it’s a seamless experience, and they empower you to feel your best… I walked away with my dream dress.”Another bride added:“I’ve never felt so at ease as I did with the lovely ladies at TDR. They made me feel amazing at all of my bridal appointments.”The boutique’s approach focuses on guiding brides from their first appointment through to final fittings, supported by an experienced styling team and in-house alterations service. Continuous feedback from couples forms a key part of how the business refines and elevates the bridal journey.“This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar,” Rebecca added. “We are incredibly grateful to every bride who voted for us. This achievement belongs to them as much as it does to our team.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.