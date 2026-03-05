Michelle Kash Channels Dark-Pop Emotion Into Dancefloor Electricity With ‘Gravity (Stash Konig Remix)’

Photo Credit: Nick Spanos

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard-charting recording artist Michelle Kash unveils “ Gravity (Stash Konig Remix) ,” a hypnotic dance rework of her dark-pop single that transforms poetic vulnerability into a late-night EDM pulse. The New York-born, Los Angeles-based songstress likens her music to a dimly lit room with torn lace. Her smoky, soulful vocals and cinematic alt-pop sounds crystallise in sultry, seductive emotional depth and intimate lyrics.Originally conceived as a poem, “Gravity” began during a period when Kash found herself pulled between two situationships before surrendering to the undeniable gravitational force of a lover. “Everything collapsed into one moment that became the song,” she explains. “The remix feels like a midnight cruise through downtown; a dark-pop dance track with hypnotic synths and ethereal melodies built for the dance floor. It was shaped in part by an encounter I once had with Lou Reed, and the energy of that moment found its way into the music.”Enter Los Angeles-based producer Stash Konig, whose explosive rise in the electronic scene made him the perfect collaborator. Known for genre-bending remixes for global heavyweights including Martin Garrix, U2, The Chainsmokers, Nicky Romero, and Lenny Kravitz, Konig immediately connected with Kash’s vision. “When I met Stash, we clicked instantly; he understood the mood, the emotion, the depth, and the tension in the lyrics,” Kash shares.The result is a dreamy yet driving dance cut that swells with cinematic synth waves and atmospheric textures. Michelle’s sultry vocal performance glides between coy croon and commanding chant, echoing the magnetic confidence that propelled her reimagining of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” to #4 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2020. On this remix, the emotional weight of the lyrics remains intact, but the heartbeat shifts to the dance floor, immersive, seductive, and built for after-hours movement.Kash’s artistry has always blurred the lines between poetry and pop. Growing up immersed in art and creativity, she studied piano and guitar, acted in dramas, and wrote poetry before a transformative desert retreat in Utah inspired her to pursue music fully. She later joined the gospel choir at Expansion Church and began performing her own material across New York and Los Angeles, eventually curating collective showcases that bring artists together in expressive collaboration.Beyond music, Kash is deeply committed to philanthropy and advocacy. A supporter of MusiCares and a vocal champion for gender equality, the rights of women and girls, and animal welfare, she approaches her career with purpose and intention. “When I listen to music, I don’t feel alone anymore,” she says. “I hope listeners walk away with the same feeling.”With “Gravity (Stash Konig Remix),” Michelle Kash channels longing, surrender, and midnight electricity into a track designed for both solitary reflection and crowded dance floors. It’s dark-pop at its most hypnotic, a surrender to rhythm, emotion, and the pull we can’t resist.

