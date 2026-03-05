JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Introduces Advanced Hair Restoration Program in Torrance

JASI Skin + Wellness Logo

South Bay medical spa combines PRF scalp treatments with regenerative therapies to address hair thinning for all hair types.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa has introduced a comprehensive hair restoration program at its Torrance location, bringing advanced regenerative treatments for hair loss directly to South Bay residents. The medical spa's multi-modal approach combines platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) scalp injections, red-light therapy, and pharmaceutical-grade supplementation to address hair thinning and hair loss across diverse hair types and textures.The program represents a growing shift in aesthetic medicine toward regenerative treatments that work with the body's natural healing processes. According to recent industry analysis, the U.S. market for PRF and regenerative hair loss treatments reached $279.88 million in 2025, with platelet-rich plasma and fibrin therapies emerging as preferred non-surgical alternatives to traditional hair transplantation. PRF technology utilizes concentrated growth factors from a patient's own blood to stimulate dormant hair follicles, improve scalp circulation, and support sustainable hair regrowth over time."Hair loss affects confidence and quality of life for millions of people, and traditional solutions haven't always addressed the root causes or worked well across different hair types," said Ginille Brown, N.P., founder of JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa. "Our program takes a regenerative medicine approach, combining PRF injections that trigger natural collagen and growth factor production with complementary therapies like red-light stimulation and clinical-grade supplements to optimize results for each patient's unique needs."The Torrance location's hair restoration program includes medical evaluation and customized treatment protocols developed by Stanford and Duke-trained aesthetic providers. PRF treatments involve drawing a small blood sample, processing it to concentrate platelets and fibrin, then strategically injecting the solution into areas of the scalp experiencing thinning or hair loss. The fibrin matrix creates a natural scaffolding that releases growth factors over several weeks, extending therapeutic effects compared to standard platelet-rich plasma treatments.Patients typically undergo an initial series of treatments spaced four to six weeks apart, with many noticing improvements in hair density, thickness, and reduced shedding within three to six months. The program also incorporates complementary therapies including Keravive Scalp Detox Facials that address inflammation and clogged follicles, red-light therapy sessions that enhance cellular energy production in hair follicles, and Nutrafol supplementation targeting nutritional factors that influence hair health.The comprehensive approach addresses multiple factors contributing to hair loss, from hormonal changes and stress to genetic predisposition and aging. For patients with melanin-rich skin and textured hair, the program offers specialized expertise in treating conditions like central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia and traction alopecia that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities.The medical team evaluates each patient's medical history, scalp condition, and hair loss pattern to develop personalized protocols. As a medical practice led by a licensed nurse practitioner, JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Torrance, CA can prescribe medications and supplements to support hair restoration outcomes, including prescription-strength treatments tailored to each patient's specific hair loss etiology.Torrance, with a population of approximately 140,000 residents and a median age of 43, represents a growing market for medical aesthetic services. The South Bay city's diverse demographics, including 38 percent Asian, 32 percent White, and 19 percent Hispanic populations, align with JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa's commitment to providing inclusive care designed for all skin tones and hair types. The location at 21250 Hawthorne Boulevard offers convenient access for residents throughout the South Bay region seeking advanced aesthetic treatments without traveling to West Los Angeles or Beverly Hills.The hair restoration program complements JASI's existing services including facial balancing with dermal fillers, advanced skin treatments like Aerolase laser and microneedling, medical weight loss programs, and the proprietary JASI Skincare line. Virtual consultations allow prospective patients to discuss their concerns and treatment options before committing to in-person appointments.Cherry financing options make the multi-session treatment protocols accessible to South Bay families and professionals seeking long-term solutions for hair concerns. The medical spa's membership programs also offer exclusive pricing on monthly treatments, supporting patients who benefit from ongoing maintenance sessions to sustain hair health results.JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa provides advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments across three locations in Southern California and Nevada. Founded by Stanford and Duke-trained nurse practitioner Ginille Brown, the medical spa specializes in natural, transformative results with particular expertise in treating melanin-rich skin. Services include regenerative injectables, advanced skin treatments, hair restoration programs, and medical weight loss solutions. The proprietary JASI Skincare line extends clinical results through medical-grade at-home products. For more information, visit https://jasiskin.com Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress:11695 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 | (424) 218-402321250 Hawthorne Blvd Suite 170 - Studio 107, Torrance, CA 90503 | (424) 478-05228861 W Sahara Ave Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89117 | (725) 332-9533Website: https://jasiskin.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.