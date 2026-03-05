S Hotels Jamaica and CEO Christopher Issa Honored with PATWA International Travel Awards 2026

Left to right: The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism; Christopher Issa, CEO, S Hotel Jamaica; Victoria Cranmer, S Hotel Jamaica's UK Representative; and Yatan Ahluwalia, Secretary General, PATWA.

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotels Jamaica has won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 for Best Boutique Hotels – Authentic Experiences (Caribbean). Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica, has also won the PATWA International Travel Award 2026 for Excellence in Hospitality Innovation (Jamaica).The awards were conferred at the 26th and 2026 edition of the PATWA World Tourism Leaders’ Summit and the PATWA International Travel Awards at ITB Berlin on March 4. The awards were presented by the Secretary General of PATWA, Mr. Yatan Ahluwalia.The recognition highlights S Hotels Jamaica’s boutique approach to hospitality across its Kingston and Montego Bay properties, defined by locally inspired design, elevated culinary programming, and immersive experiences rooted in Jamaican culture.Throughout the hotels, curated tributes to Jamaica’s heritage reinforce that commitment — from a 46-foot hummingbird sculpture and a 12-foot Usain Bolt installation to vinyl record players in every room and artistic nods to reggae legends and the island’s cinematic history.Beyond design, the company extends its impact through initiatives such as its “S for Shelters” project, which delivered 63 one-room homes to families in western Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa — reflecting a belief that hospitality should uplift communities as well as guests.Issa’s award recognizes his leadership and commitment to innovation within Jamaica’s hospitality sector. Under his direction, S Hotels Jamaica has strengthened its international profile while advancing sustainability initiatives and meaningful community partnerships across its operations.“This recognition by PATWA is deeply meaningful to us,” said Issa. “It affirms our commitment to delivering authentic Jamaican experiences with a global standard of excellence. We are very pleased to contribute to the continued evolution of Caribbean hospitality.”The ceremony took place in conjunction with ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel trade exhibitions, bringing together tourism leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders from across the globe.For more information about S Hotels Jamaica, visit shotelsjamaica.com About PATWAThe Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) is a non-profit, non-government, professional international media organisation founded in 1999. PATWA supports the sustainable development and growth of destinations and the global travel and tourism ecosystem, including hospitality, aviation (airlines and airports), transportation (cruise and rail), online travel platforms, travel technology, and allied service providers worldwide. PATWA is an Affiliate Member of UN Tourism.

