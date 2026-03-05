RTVI US Launches on Lotte New York Palace’s In-Room TV Network

RTVI US RTVI US Team Lotte New York Palace, Author: Ajay Suresh CC BY 2.0

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTVI US has been added to the in-room television network of Lotte New York Palace, one of Manhattan’s most iconic luxury hotels. The channel is now available to guests on a permanent basis and is the only Russian-language media outlet included in the hotel’s TV lineup. The decision to add RTVI US was made in response to guest demand for high-quality news and entertainment programming.A landmark destination in Manhattan, Lotte New York Palace is one of New York City’s most recognized hotels and regularly hosts Russian-speaking VIP business travelers and official delegations. Its status is further reflected in the fact that, during the annual sessions of the United Nations General Assembly, the hotel accommodates representatives from more than 20 countries.For RTVI US, the launch at Lotte New York Palace marks an important milestone in the company’s U.S. distribution strategy, reinforcing its position as a trusted source of news and programming for international Russian-speaking audiences in the premium hospitality segment.Commenting on the distribution expansion, Mikhail Romanovskiy, COO of RTVI US, said that the launch at a hotel of such caliber is yet another sign of the brand’s strong demand and the high level of trust in the quality of the channel’s content. According to Romanovskiy, over 25 years on air, the company has built the expertise needed to deliver exactly the formats audiences need here and now: news without unnecessary noise, timely analysis, and programming about life in America.“We understand the needs of audiences who want to stay connected to their familiar flow of news and information even while traveling. For Palace guests, having the channel in the lineup provides a familiar sense of comfort and access to content in their native language. This partnership further strengthens RTVI US’s position as a leading media resource for the Russian-speaking business community and political circles in New York,” Romanovskiy emphasized.Globally, RTVI US continues to expand across key travel destinations for Russian-speaking audiences, including the UAE, Turkey, the Maldives, Mauritius, Europe, and other regions. The channel is already available onboard international airlines, while the company is also actively growing its FAST distribution footprint across Europe and the United States.Earlier, RTVI US announced the launch of the channel in 10 Caribbean countries through its FAST model, bringing its total global reach to 187 territories worldwide. According to expert estimates, the combined Russian-speaking audience potential across the Caribbean region is between 40,000 and 70,000 people.About RTVI USRTVI US is a New York–based American media company that has served Russian-speaking and Eastern European communities across the United States and worldwide for 25 years. As a multi-platform outlet — including a television channel, digital platforms, YouTube channels, and social media — RTVI US is dedicated to delivering unbiased, honest, and objective journalism. Beyond daily news coverage, the company produces analytical programs, talk shows, and cultural projects that foster dialogue, promote understanding, and reflect the diverse experiences of life in America. Company slogan: Connected by culture. United in language.

