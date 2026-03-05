Madalyn Norton of The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC Accepted for Membership in The National Trial Lawyers

Attorney Madalyn Norton

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC is pleased to announce that attorney Madalyn Norton has been accepted for membership in The National Trial Lawyers, a selective, invitation-only organization composed of leading civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys from across the United States.Membership in The National Trial Lawyers is extended to attorneys who demonstrate notable professional accomplishments and leadership within the legal profession. The organization is widely recognized for promoting excellence in advocacy and providing networking and educational opportunities for trial attorneys nationwide.Norton is licensed to practice law in South Carolina state and federal courts and represents clients in a wide range of criminal defense matters. Her practice includes defending individuals facing charges such as DUI , domestic violence offenses, drug-related charges, and cases investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.In addition to this recent recognition, Norton is also a member of the South Carolina Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National College for DUI Defense. These organizations focus on education, advocacy, and the advancement of criminal defense practice.The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC is a Lexington, South Carolina law firm practicing in the area of criminal defense. The firm represents clients throughout South Carolina in cases involving DUI charges, domestic violence allegations, drug offenses, and other criminal matters.More information about the firm can be found at https://snelllaw.com About The Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLCThe Law Office of James R. Snell, Jr., LLC is a South Carolina law firm based in Lexington, South Carolina and founded in 2004. The firm represents individuals facing criminal charges in state and federal courts throughout South Carolina. The firm’s practice includes DUI defense, domestic violence defense, drug charges, and other serious criminal matters.

