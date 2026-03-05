Georgia Homeowners See 2026 Relief and Appeals Can Help Further

O'Connor discusses 2026 property tax relief for Georgia homeowners and the role of appeals.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --However, Georgia taxpayers have options to lower these taxes. The Georgia state government is also coming to the aid of taxpayers as well. After passing a new budget for 2026, Georgia will use part of a government surplus to help taxpayers across the state. This includes a rebate on income taxes and a relief grant for property taxes. With many legislative ideas currently tied up, this temporary break is a lifeline for millions of homeowners. However, Georgians can also achieve reductions themselves, building on this temporary relief and preparing for the future.The Georgia Tax LandscapeGeorgia has property taxes and an income tax, both of which have been putting residents and homeowners in a bind over the past decade. In Atlanta and the counties surrounding it, property taxes have been breaking records due to limitless demand, as the area is one of the trendiest in the nation and draws in more people each year. This has led to large-scale demographic changes in Atlanta and its surrounding counties, with many families being forced out of their traditional homes due to rising costs and taxes. Commercial property owners have also seen pressure from both taxes and an influx of Fortune 500 companies making their homes in the state, driving up the demand for real estate.There have been numerous attempts to mitigate the damage to traditional families and businesses. The “Save Our Homes” Act was passed in 2024 to protect homeowners across the state with a floating homestead exemption. However, the vast majority of counties opted out of it, either because their exemptions were superior or because the county could not afford the lost revenue. Senate Bill 382 passed in 2026 in hopes of ending the opt-out, but it still needs to pass the House and be signed by the governor. Likewise, there are many plans floating around currently that could reduce income and property taxes, while others are trying to eliminate one or both entirely.Temporary Relief Arrives in 2026While the practicality of tax cuts is stuck in legislative debates, both parties and the governor moved to help the residents of the state. A state budget was passed by the legislature earlier in the year and was finally signed by the governor on March 3, 2026. Part of the budget will provide tax relief, both from income and property taxes. Income tax breaks will come in the form of rebates, with most individuals receiving around $250 and married couples receiving around $500. This funding comes from the state’s surplus and is a bipartisan attempt to improve affordability by returning money to taxpayers.Homeowners will not be getting rebate payments, but they are still getting solid tax breaks. The Homeowner Tax Relief Grant will save homeowners in Georgia a combined $850 million. This grant will be applied to property tax bills directly, exempting a portion of a home’s value from taxation. It is estimated that homeowners will save around $500 on their property taxes thanks to this measure. A similar grant was passed in 2023, which exempted $18,000 in value from taxes. The 2026 version will be a tad smaller, but will certainly bring welcome relief to homeowners across the state.Homeowners Can Save Even More on Their TaxesWhile temporary tax relief is a big deal in the face of economic woes and debates about affordability, a sustained cut in taxes is what owners truly need if they are a Georgia homeowner. While permanent tax cuts are a way off, owners do have some options to lower their taxes and protect their home. The first option is exemptions, including the standard homestead exemption. This is a great first step in maintaining financial health and keeping property affordable. Exemptions will work with the Homeowner Tax Relief Grant, allowing owners to see more savings. In addition, several 2025 pieces of legislation added additional breaks through exemptions, especially for seniors in the Atlanta area.The other method is property tax appeals. These allow owners to challenge their taxable value with their county board of tax assessors, which can grant them a sizeable tax reduction. Additionally, Georgia homeowners can also benefit from an assessment freeze if their appeal is successful. This means that if owners are able to lower their assessment through an appeal, it will remain at that level for the next three years. With home costs and taxes skyrocketing, being able to keep your value locked in place for years is a boon that most states do not grant taxpayers. 