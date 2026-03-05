Jacksonville Homeowners Get $50 Off Garage Door Opener Purchase from Action Garage Door Services of Florida

Action Garage Door Services of Florida in Jacksonville offers $50 off new garage door opener purchases and a free garage door safety inspection.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Action Garage Door Services of Florida is helping Jacksonville homeowners maintain safer and more reliable garage door systems by introducing two special limited-time offers: $50 Off a New Garage Door Opener Purchase and a Free Garage Door Safety Inspection.Garage doors play an essential role in both home security and convenience. Over time, openers, cables, and other components may wear down or become unreliable. With these new promotions, homeowners in Jacksonville can upgrade their systems or ensure their current setup is functioning safely and efficiently.A representative from Action Garage Door Services of Florida stated, “Garage doors are one of the most frequently used parts of any home. Our goal is to help homeowners keep their garage door systems operating safely while also providing affordable upgrade options.”$50 Off New Garage Door Opener PurchaseFor homeowners looking to improve convenience and functionality, Action Garage Door Services of Florida is offering $50 off the purchase of a new garage door opener. Modern garage door openers provide improved safety features, quieter operation, and better reliability compared to older systems.Upgrading to a new opener can also enhance security and ensure smoother daily operation for homeowners who use their garage as a primary entrance.Free Garage Door Safety InspectionIn addition to the opener promotion, the company is also offering a free safety inspection for residential garage door systems. During the inspection, technicians carefully check essential components such as cables, tracks, rollers, and opener functionality to identify potential issues before they turn into costly repairs.Routine inspections help homeowners maintain the safety and performance of their garage doors while extending the lifespan of the entire system.Full Range of Garage Door ServicesAction Garage Door Services of Florida offers a wide variety of professional garage door repair in Jacksonville , installation, and maintenance services for homeowners in Jacksonville and nearby areas.Services include:Damaged garage door repairManual to automatic door conversionAutomatic garage door installationGarage door opener replacementGarage door cable repairGarage door gap repairGarage door keypad repairGarage door or opener repairGarage door repair Garage door opener repair and installationGarage door replacementThe company also provides installation and service for various garage door styles, including traditional, modern, and carriage-style, helping homeowners choose a design that complements their property.Serving Jacksonville and Surrounding CommunitiesBased in Jacksonville, Florida, Action Garage Door Services of Florida is committed to delivering dependable garage door solutions, fast service, and professional workmanship. The company focuses on helping homeowners maintain safe, functional, and visually appealing garage door systems.Homeowners interested in learning more about the $50 Off New Garage Door Opener Purchase or scheduling a Free Safety Inspection can contact the company directly.Contact InformationAction Garage Door Services of Florida3060 Leon Rd #9Jacksonville, FL 32246, United StatesPhone: 904-564-1200Email: actiongds@gmail.comWebsite: https://jacksonvillegaragedoorpros.com/

