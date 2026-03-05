Fort Lauderdale Surgeon Shares Breast Augmentation Recovery Tips

Dr. Robert Rothfield highlights practical recovery guidance for breast augmentation patients.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals who desire fuller breasts typically turn to breast augmentation to achieve the look they want. As one of the most commonly performed cosmetic surgeries, it tends to generate conversation about implant size and surgical techniques. However, Dr. Robert Rothfield, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Weston , says understanding the recovery process is just as important as the procedure itself.“Patients often spend a great deal of time researching their options before surgery,” says Dr. Rothfield. “What’s equally important is knowing what to expect afterward and how to support your body during the healing process.”Expect Temporary Swelling, Bruising, and DiscomfortIn the early stages of recovery, patients can expect swelling and bruising around the breasts. According to Dr. Rothfield, these symptoms are a normal part of the body’s healing response.“In the first few days, swelling and bruising are common and should gradually improve,” he explains. “It’s important for patients to understand that their initial appearance is not their final result. The breasts will settle over time as swelling subsides.”Moderate discomfort is also typical during the first 48 hours following surgery. Prescribed or over-the-counter pain medication can help manage soreness and tightness, particularly if implants are placed beneath the chest muscle. Most patients report that discomfort significantly improves after the first couple of days.Plan for a Gradual Return to Normal ActivitiesOne of the most frequent questions patients ask is when they can return to work and resume daily routines. While every individual heals at a slightly different pace, Dr. Rothfield notes that many patients feel well enough to return to non-strenuous work and driving about five days after surgery.“By the fifth day, most patients say they begin to feel more like themselves,” he says. “However, even if you’re feeling better, it’s essential to continue following post-operative guidelines.”As with other breast procedures , adequate rest during the first week plays a key role in reducing complications and promoting optimal healing. Patients are encouraged to avoid lifting heavy objects and to limit upper body strain.Ease Back Into ExercisePhysical activity should be resumed gradually and only after medical clearance. Dr. Rothfield notes that patients typically have to wait at least two weeks before attempting light exercise, such as walking on a treadmill or using a stationary bike.“Light movement can be beneficial once your body is ready, but strenuous activity too soon can increase swelling or interfere with healing,” he explains.More vigorous exercise, including weightlifting, running, or high-impact workouts, can usually be resumed about one month after surgery. Patients should follow their surgeon’s individualized instructions, as recommendations may vary depending on implant placement and overall health.The Importance of Breast MassageAn often-overlooked aspect of breast augmentation recovery is post-operative breast massage. According to Dr. Rothfield, gentle massaging can help promote proper implant positioning and encourage healthy tissue healing.“This routine is simple but very important,” he says. “Massaging helps keep the implant pocket soft and can contribute to a more natural look and feel.”Consistent massages may also aid in reducing the risk of capsular contracture, a complication that occurs when scar tissue tightens excessively around the implant. Capsular contracture can cause firmness, discomfort, and changes in breast shape, sometimes requiring revision surgery.“While capsular contracture is not common, proactive steps during recovery can help minimize the risk,” Dr. Rothfield notes.Patience Is KeyDr. Rothfield emphasizes that final breast augmentation results are not immediate. It can take several weeks to months for implants to settle into their final position and for swelling to fully resolve.“Healing is a process,” he says. “Patients should give their bodies time and avoid judging results too early. Regular follow-up appointments are important to monitor progress and address any concerns.”He also encourages patients to maintain open communication with their surgical team throughout recovery. Promptly reporting unusual symptoms, such as significant asymmetry, severe pain, or signs of infection, can help ensure timely intervention if needed.An Informed Recovery Leads to Better OutcomesPatients who understand and actively participate in their recovery often experience smoother healing and greater satisfaction with their results.“Breast augmentation doesn’t end when surgery is over,” Dr. Rothfield says. “The recovery period is a partnership between patient and surgeon. When patients follow guidelines carefully and allow themselves adequate time to heal, they’re setting themselves up for the best possible outcome.”By focusing on realistic expectations, gradual return to activity, and diligent post-operative care, patients can approach breast augmentation recovery feeling prepared and empowered.About Robert Rothfield, MD, FACSDr. Robert Rothfield earned his bachelor’s degree from Haverford College before going on to receive his medical degree from the University of Miami. He completed extensive post-graduate training, including eight years of advanced surgical education focused on plastic and reconstructive procedures. His specialty training included a plastic surgery residency and a hand surgery fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Today, Dr. Rothfield performs a wide variety of cosmetic surgery procedures, drawing on decades of experience and comprehensive surgical training. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Florida Medical Association, American College of Surgeons, and American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Rothfield is available for interview upon request.

