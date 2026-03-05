TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN RETURNS WITH 'SOCCER FIESTA' AND LANDMARK THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TANGUAY

About

Taste of the Caribbean is a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting Caribbean culture in Canada through diverse activities and events. Our flagship event is a 4-day festival held annually, which brings together a vibrant mix of music, dance, cuisine, and art from across the Caribbean diaspora. The festival serves as a cultural hub, fostering community engagement and cultural exchange among attendees of all ages, particularly focusing on inclusivity and intergenerational connections. Beyond the festival, we actively engage in year-round programming that includes workshops, cultural performances, and community outreach initiatives aimed at educating and empowering individuals about Caribbean heritage. These activities are designed to build a sense of community, promote cultural understanding, and provide learning opportunities for all, with a special emphasis on involving seniors and promoting intergenerational learning. The festival and other related events, encourages visitors to ‘taste’ their way through the islands by way of live musical performances from homegrown talent to Grammy-Award and JUNO-Award winning artists, dance workshops, music business master classes, video documentaries, educational and historical discussion panels, local authentic Caribbean restaurants, international guest Chefs and Rum Ambassadors via cooking and mixology demonstrations, and more. Our mission, via the main 4-day outdoor free festival and year-round related activities, is to promote the diversity of Canada’s Caribbean culture to all audiences to form a better understanding and integration between cultures, as well as to influence Canadians of non-Caribbean background to travel to the Caribbean region, while in the meantime, directing them to visit local Caribbean outlets here, such as: businesses, art galleries, live performances/events, imported products, etc. The large majority of our performing artists, associated products, and food vendors are culturally and authentically Caribbean in almost every way possible.

About Us [TOTC]