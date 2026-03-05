TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN RETURNS WITH 'SOCCER FIESTA' AND LANDMARK THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TANGUAY
July 9–12th, 2026 | Old Port of Montréal (Clock Tower Quay) Free Festival Admission | Live Concerts
Headlining this year’s Soccer Fiesta theme is former Canadian international soccer player and World Cup qualifier Ali Gerba, who joins the festival as the Official Ambassador. Through his leadership and his Complete Striker program, Gerba will host celebrity matches, youth skills clinics, and interactive 3-on-3 tournaments — bringing elite soccer energy directly to Montréal families and fans.
A THREE-YEAR COMMITMENT TO CULTURE, COMMUNITY & SPORT
Through this initiative, Tanguay reaffirms its commitment to creating welcoming spaces where families and communities can come together. The three-year partnership with Taste of the Caribbean demonstrates the company's ongoing dedication to culture and sport. The Tanguay Soccer Zone will offer a vibrant space where the passion for soccer blends with the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean, making it a truly festive and inclusive meeting place for the community.
“Soccer transformed my life”, said Ali Gerba, founder of Complete Striker. “Serving as ambassador for the Tanguay Soccer Zone is a true honour. It’s an opportunity to unite young people across cultures, celebrate our shared identity, and show the next generation that sport can be a powerful springboard — not just on the field, but in life.”
A FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE AT UNMATCHED SCALE
Following an attendance of more than 210,000 visitors in 2025, TOTC continues to expand. To accommodate the temporary 3-on-3 soccer rink and enhanced activations, the festival grounds have increased by 20%, positioning TOTC as the largest cultural event at the Old Port of Montreal this summer.
Festival grounds remain FREE, daily from 12PM to 11PM, featuring:
• 40 live performances and interactive music workshops on the Main Stage
• 25 Caribbean-Latin performances on the Latin Stage, located in the Latin Fuzion Zone; a co-production with JPM Events
• The Tanguay Soccer Zone with 3-on-3 tournament play, interactive training stations led by Soccer IQ and the Complete Striker teams
• Kids Zone with inflatable soccer games and family programming
• Outdoor Movie Zone showcasing Caribbean soccer and music documentaries
• Bamboo-themed Rum Zone celebrating Caribbean mixology
• 25 Caribbean and Latin restaurants
• 60 merchandise and arts & crafts kiosks
A celebrity soccer match will officially kick off the festivities on Thursday, July 9. The festival is expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors daily throughout the four-day celebration
ECONOMIC & TOURISM IMPACT
As Canada prepares for heightened global soccer attention, Taste of the Caribbean plays a meaningful role in the city’s summer tourism economy. The festival drives millions in local economic activity across hospitality, food services, tourism, cultural industries, and local vendor networks, while attracting both regional and out-of-province visitors. With strong corporate partnerships and national media exposure, TOTC contributes to Montréal’s positioning as a multicultural, globally connected destination during a pivotal World Cup year.
Our distinguished sponsors include returning partners Groupe TD, Straight Vodka, Hera Beauty Products, Jamaica Tourism, and ALT Hotel – Griffintown. We are also pleased to welcome new partners Energy XXL and CKUT 90.3 FM, alongside official soccer programming collaborator Soccer IQ. Additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.
MORE THAN A FESTIVAL
TOTC’s mission is to advance the appreciation of Canada’s Caribbean culture among diverse audiences. The organization seeks to foster greater understanding and integration between cultures, encourage Canadians of non-Caribbean heritage to explore the Caribbean region, and promote attendance at local Caribbean venues in Canada—including live performances, events, restaurants, retail stores, art galleries, and relevant e-commerce platforms featuring imported and local products.
“A Taste of the Caribbean is an experience for all your senses,” said Cezar Brumeanu, Executive Producer of the festival. “Soccer unites the world. Culture unites people. In Montréal this summer, we’re bringing both together!”
SPECIAL ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada’s national public arts funder, with a mandate to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives, and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful economic, cultural and social impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.
This project is made possible in part by the Government of Canada, FACTOR, and Canada Council for the Arts, with the full support of the City of Montreal.
AT A GLANCE
What: Free Caribbean cultural festival + Soccer Fiesta
Where: Clock-Tower Quay, Old-Port of Montreal (STM: metro Place D’Armes) Click for directions
When: July 9–12th, 2026 (12PM–11PM daily)
Admission: Free all day (some activities may be ticketed within festival grounds)
For more information, visit: totc.ca
TOTC Soccer Fiesta ! 9-12 July 2026 @Old-Port of MTL promo [English]
