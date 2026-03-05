Richard Mille announced as Title Partner of the Superyacht Cup Palma as landmark 30th edition approaches

The Superyacht Cup in the Bay of Palma in Mallorca - racing in front of the cathedral Guests enjoy post racing hospitality at the Superyacht Cup in Palma the elegant J-Class race at the Superyacht Cup in Palma de Mallorca

The Superyacht Cup announces Richard Mille as Title Partner ahead of landmark 30th edition.

The Superyacht Cup Palma 2026 was already set to be a landmark celebration of three decades of achievement, fleet loyalty and exceptional racing” — Kate Branagh

PALMA DE MALLORCA, BALEARIC ISLANDS, SPAIN, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The Superyacht Cup announces Richard Mille as Title Partner ahead of landmark 30th edition.- Anniversary regatta returns to Club de Mar-Mallorca with a new Multihull Division and strong early entries.- Partnership underscores shared long-term vision and Richard Mille’s commitment to elite sailing and the Spanish market.The Superyacht Cup Palma has announced a three-year title partnership with Richard Mille, as Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta prepares to celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary from 24–27 June 2026.This long-term commitment unites two institutions defined by engineering excellence, enduring vision and a deep respect for performance. As the regatta returns to its home at the newly redeveloped Club de Mar-Mallorca marina, the 2026 edition will mark three decades of exceptional racing and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in partnership with Richard Mille."The Superyacht Cup Palma 2026 was already set to be a landmark celebration of three decades of achievement, fleet loyalty and exceptional racing," said SYC Event Director Kate Branagh."To now welcome a long-term title partner of Richard Mille’s calibre is tremendously exciting. Their commitment to precision, performance and innovation aligns perfectly with our own values, and this three-year partnership gives us real confidence as we look ahead to the next chapter of the regatta.”Since its founding in 1996 in the Mediterranean capital of superyacht sailing, the Superyacht Cup Palma has championed an owner-driven ethos, underpinned by world-class race management – once again entrusted to the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP).With the introduction of a new Multihull Division and a return to a transformed marina environment, the regatta continues to evolve while remaining true to its heritage. Early expressions of interest for the anniversary edition suggest an exceptional fleet, blending notable first-time entries such as the Wally 100 Inco and the 28-metre Swan Spiip, alongside returning champions including Win Win and J Class icons Rainbow and Svea.Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille EMEA, commented: “As a company, Richard Mille has evolved over the past 25 years, yet it has always retained the spirit of a close-knit family – something we strongly recognise in the Superyacht Cup Palma. We see in this regatta the same unwavering commitment to engineering, performance and long-term vision that defines everything we do.“The Mediterranean, and Palma in particular, provide an exceptional setting for high-performance sailing. As we further strengthen our presence in Spain with the opening of our Madrid boutique this year, this partnership with the Superyacht Cup Palma reflects our deepening commitment to the region and to the world of elite sport at the highest level. We are delighted to take our place at the heart of this prestigious event over the next three years.”The return to the newly redeveloped Club de Mar-Mallorca further reinforces Palma’s position, and that of the wider Mediterranean, at the epicentre of the global superyacht community. The marina’s transformation reflects both ambition and long-term investment, mirroring the forward-thinking outlook shared by the regatta and its new title partner.Another defining element of this evolution is the increasing prominence of performance multihulls. Strong early interest in the newly established Multihull Division includes prospective entries such as Highland Fling, her VPLP sistership Layla, the Nigel Irens / Green Marine-designed Allegra, and the Morelli & Melvin Gaea. Their participation signals the growing dynamism of the sector and adds a compelling new dimension to the event’s competitive landscape.Across its five divisions – Superyacht, J Class, Café Racer, Corinthian and Multihull, the 30th anniversary edition is already attracting an impressive cross-section of prospective entries, setting the stage for a truly landmark regatta in 2026.Through this new title partnership, the Superyacht Cup Palma Richard Mille enters its 30th anniversary year with strengthened support from a partner that shares its commitment to craftsmanship and elite performance. As both brand and regatta celebrate significant milestones, the 2026 edition promises to honour a proud heritage while charting an ambitious course for the future.

