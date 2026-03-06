FIONA DAVIS SELECTED TO RECEIVE THE TRAILBLAZER AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Fiona Davis at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Fiona Davis to receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This esteemed accolade recognizes the pinnacle of dedication and innovation in education, embodying the values of excellence, leadership, and lifelong learning.The Trailblazer Award honors individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their field, paving the way for others and often breaking new ground. It's an accolade that celebrates innovation, leadership, and the courage to challenge the status quo, setting new standards of excellence and paving the way for future generations. Fiona Davis will receive The Trailblazer Award this December at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to present Fiona Davis with this distinguished award. Her exceptional leadership in military and law enforcement education, innovative approach to instructional design, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence make her a true trailblazer and an inspiration within the field.”Ms. Davis's passion for teaching was ignited during her decade-long tenure as a primary school teacher for children. Her dedication to serving in the Australian Army, with a focus on education and training development, spans two decades.Fiona's career reflects her deep involvement in military education and leadership. She taught soldier promotion courses and instructed at the Royal Military College. Her role as an instructor at the Army Aviation Training Centre led her to meet her husband, who was serving at a nearby unit. Fiona's leadership was further demonstrated as she led the Army's instructional design unit. In her final years of service, she played a pivotal role in shaping Army doctrine as its editor, influencing content, assisting writers, supervising graphic artists and photographers, and managing the printing process to ensure the smooth delivery of high-quality material. Her ability to guide and support these teams exemplifies her strong organizational and communication skills, further solidifying her reputation as an influential leader in military education.Fiona Davis achieved a significant milestone by successfully leading and managing a team of military and civilian educators during a 9-month deployment to East Timor. Their mission was to teach English to soldiers of the East Timorese Army. Fiona joined Victoria Police in 2010 after serving in the Army. She analyzes, designs, and develops training programs for police recruits, detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors. She has collaborated with the Police Air Wing to create a comprehensive training program for their Aircrewmen.Fiona Davis plays a pivotal role in ensuring the continuous development and operational efficiency within the police force. Her extensive responsibilities include conducting continuous improvement audits for detectives, crime scene officers, and prosecutors, and training file audits for students. She provides expert compliance advice to internal and external stakeholders within the People Development Command and is responsible for developing educational processes and standardized document templates for the Police Academy's courses.One of Fiona's key achievements came in 2020 when she was part of a small team that successfully re-accredited Victoria Police as a Registered Training Organisation. This was an incredibly challenging task, given that the accreditation process took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Despite the restrictions, Fiona worked primarily from home for two years, adapting to the "COVID-normal" business environment, which involved meeting via Zoom and Microsoft Teams.In 2022, Fiona returned to the office and enjoyed reconnecting with her colleagues. In addition to her primary duties, Fiona also took on the responsibility of managing exams for police recruits and those seeking promotion. She oversees the creation, printing, and partial marking of exams, as well as reporting the results. Fiona also plays a crucial role in assisting stakeholders with the development of short- and long-term courses, including writing lesson plans and assessments.From July to October 2024, Fiona was temporarily promoted to manage her unit, overseeing five staff members with diverse portfolios. During this time, she provided specialist strategic advice to senior leaders, ensuring compliance with various programs while also managing the auditing of two qualifications.In 2025, Fiona led the implementation of an electronic exam system, eliminating the need for paper-based exams. Additionally, she was a member of a small team that worked to re-register Victoria Police as a Registered Training Organisation. This means that police officers will continue to receive their nationally recognised qualification at the end of their training.Ms. Davis maintains her connection to the Army by being an Army Reserve Officer and currently serves with the Australian Army History Unit as a Museum Manager. She has been doing this role for the past fourteen years. During the last 2 years, Fiona has participated in the redevelopment of her Army Reserve unit. The building's interior has been reconfigured, and new displays have been created in specially designed display cabinets. The reconfigured museum was part of the Royal Australian Army Corps of Signals' 100th anniversary celebrations, which took place throughout 2025. As part of the celebrations, the museum was re-dedicated by Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, during her visit to Melbourne in November 2025. Fiona had the privilege of meeting Princess Anne and also of hosting her husband Vice-Admiral, Sir Timothy Laurence for the time they spent at the museum.She also worked for the Directorate of Operations and Training Area Management, writing a training package for their Range Control Officers Course (these people manage Defence's firing ranges across Australia).During Melbourne's COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Fiona volunteered for active service in the Army and was deployed to Operation COVID ASSIST. This was where the Australian Defence Force assisted the Victorian Government during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Fiona served as the Intelligence Officer at the task force headquarters for three and a half months. Ms. Davis told TIP Radio it was a great opportunity and an honor, but it was odd to deploy to assist your state in a crisis.Fiona is dedicated to continuing her education. She holds a Master of Professional Studies in Instructional Design, a Master of Professional Studies in Teaching ESL, a Bachelor of Education, and a diploma in management and project management. In 2017, she completed her studies for two further diplomas: Training Design and Development and Vocational Education and Training.Ms. Davis has been a member of professional organizations throughout her career and has been recognized globally for her hard work and accomplishments. IAOTP has honoured Fiona in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication Vol 1 and 2, and for the International Educational Hero Award. Last year, Fiona was named Top Global Impact Educational Consultant of the Year 2023. In 2022, she was named IAOTP's Most Influential Educator of the Year and was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. She was inducted into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame, received the Educational Consultant of the Decade Award, and was named Humanitarian of the Year. Fiona was also honoured as Top Educational Consultant of the Year and received the Empowered Woman Award. She was recognized as the Top Female Professional of the Year and was named a Lifetime Achievement Awardee. In 2018, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in Times Square, NYC, on the famous Reuters building for her IAOTP recognitions for 2019. Fiona also presented the President of IAOTP with an Army bear at the 2019 gala, honouring her experience in the Army. In 2024, Fiona Davis was honored with two prestigious accolades: The Presidential Award in Education and recognition in the 2nd Edition of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. These awards reflect her outstanding contributions to education and leadership on a global scale. Fiona's remarkable achievements earned her Most Inspirational Member of the Year and the prestigious Executive Choice Award last year. This year, she will be honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards gala in December 2026, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC.Additionally, Fiona is a member of the Australian Institute of Training and Development and Returned Servicemen's League of Australia. She received the Australian Army Active Service Medal and the Australian Army Long Service Medal. She was named Top VIP Member of Worldwide Branding in 2013 & 2014, selected as Top Female Professional for 2015, and featured in Pro-Files Magazine. She was also selected for the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and featured in a chapter for the Top 101 Industry Expert publication.Furthermore, in October 2019, Fiona represented Victoria in her age group at the Australian Women's Masters Hockey Championship, where her team earned the silver medal. She was also the runner-up for her hockey club's Most Valuable Player award. In 2021, Fiona received her club's Most Valuable Player award. She has been playing and umpiring summer master's hockey to maintain her fitness in preparation for the winter season.Also in 2021, Fiona received a 10-year service award from Victoria Police. It is a set of 3 medals - large for ceremonial occasions, small for other occasions, and a bar for everyday wear. The ceremony was held in the chapel of the Victoria Police Academy, where Fiona works, and her husband was able to attend.When not working, Fiona enjoys physical activity for her body and mind. She plays field and masters hockey for a Melbourne club, runs regularly, and walks their dog with her husband. Fiona has also begun playing lawn bowls with a club near where she lives. Competitions are every Saturday afternoon during summer. In the 2023-24 season, she won the club's Novice Champion trophy.She and her husband adopted a new dog, Billy, from a pet rescue organization in late December 2019. Billy is a black and tan kelpie. He enjoys running and playing chasings, although as he's getting older he's starting to slow down. When Melbourne was under quarantine due to COVID-19, Billy grew fond of his family and became an excellent house pet which he still is today. His best place is on the bed where he will spend as much time as possible!Fiona is Secretary of her Returned Services League (RSL) Ladies Sub-branch. They have monthly lunch meetings for the members at various RSL clubrooms around Melbourne. The RSL is a veteran organisation, that provides a network for veterans and their families, offer community services, and act as a political voice for veterans' issues.Fiona is a talented jewelry designer passionate about beading, boasting an extensive collection of beads. She has successfully launched her online business, Red Dog Beading, specializing in seed beading and chain maille jewelry, with a growing interest in polymer clay designs. Beyond her creative pursuits, Fiona enjoys reading mystery and adventure novels, with Agatha Christie, Clive Cussler, Peter Temple, Dick Francis, and lately Jane Harper among her favorite authors. Fiona plays lawn bowls with a club near where she livesWatch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2VcmIJF2Ho&t=1s For more information on Ms. Fiona Davis, please visit: www.iaotp.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

