Prolific Pulse Press Announces Two Inspiring Children’s Books by Award-Winning Author Ellen Kolman

Ellen Kolman's Latest Children's Books Who is Jesus? Crabby Abby the Decorator Crab's Big Heart

Books designed to help children grow in kindness, courage, forgiveness, and faith while strengthening family connections through meaningful conversation.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific Pulse Press LLC proudly announces two faith-filled releases by award-winning author Ellen Kolman • Crabby Abby the Decorator Crab’s Big Heart (2025) Who Is Jesus? Easter Devotional and Coloring Book (Releasing March 5, 2026)Both books are designed to help children grow in kindness, courage, forgiveness, and faith while strengthening family connections through meaningful conversation.________________________________________Crabby Abby the Decorator Crab’s Big HeartIllustrated by Kaelen FelixThis vibrant 34-page picture book introduces young readers to Abby; a unique decorator crab whose sparkling style makes her stand out at Ruby Reef School. When teasing shakes her confidence, a new friend reminds her of the truth of John 3:16 and God’s unconditional love. Through courage and forgiveness, Abby discovers that kindness can transform hearts.Praised by parents, authors, and young readers alike, the book encourages emotional intelligence, inclusivity, and faith-based character development. A companion Coloring Book is also available.Formats: Paperback ($14.95), Hardcover ($24.95), Coloring Book ($10.95)Available through: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online retailersPublisher: Prolific Pulse Press LLCISBNs:Paperback: 9781962374538Hardcover: 9781962374545Coloring Book: 9781962374668Reviews:Crabby Abby has recently moved to Ruby Reef. She is about to begin her first day at a new school.Crabby is nervous but determined to be kind and cheerful. Soon, her worst fears materialize. Because Crabby is a decorator crab, she likes wearing odd clothes and accessories. The other sea creatures enjoy poking fun at her. Crabby manages to find one friend in Daniel who understands her predicament.The artistic layout and bright colors of the illustrations in this book enhance the story. Vocabulary is challenging and alliteration makes this one a fun read-aloud choice. The lessons of kindness, sharing, and being true to oneself are valuable. There is a Christian focus with some Biblical references.This book is appropriate for both elementary and early middle-school age readers.by Barbara M. on AmazonFirst, I have to say—the colors and illustrations in Crabby Abby: The Decorator Crab’s Big Heart are absolutely stunning! My nephew loved looking at all the art and even tracing the different shapes on each page.This is such a wonderful story about teaching kindness. Abby, who is new at school, faces a few not-so-nice classmates, but she stays true to herself. With the support of her friend Daniel and the gentle guidance of Mrs. Polly, Abby helps show everyone the importance of kindness, forgiveness, and understanding our differences.The story is beautifully written, the artwork is gorgeous, and I really appreciated how it weaves in meaningful scripture for children in such an accessible way.My nephew loved it and can’t wait to share it with his friends in church school. I highly recommend this heartwarming and well-crafted story for every family bookshelf!by Lauren on Amazon______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Who Is Jesus? Easter Devotional and Coloring BookRelease Date: March 5, 2026This 84-page interactive devotional invites children to explore ten thoughtful questions about Jesus, such as “Does Jesus pray for me?” and “Does Jesus want me to be kind?” Each section includes Scripture, a child-friendly devotion, reflection prompts, guided prayer, and a coloring page.Ideal for families, Sunday schools, Christian classrooms , and homeschool settings, the devotional helps children prepare their hearts for Easter through Scripture, creativity, and conversation.Format: Paperback ($15.95)ISBN: 978-1-962374-77-4Available through: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online retailersReviews:Who is Jesus by Ellen Kolman will quickly become a family favorite devotional and a welcome addition to any Sunday school classroom. Ellen has a way with words and presenting the Gospel in a kid-friendly fashion. There are 20 devotions in this book, with a corresponding coloring page that teaches important spiritual principles like prayer, kindness, church, and most importantly, the true meaning of Easter! Parents, grandparents, and teachers—you will have everything you need to lead a fun and meaningful devotion time with your children and students. Each devotion includes scripture, kid-friendly questions, and a prayer, in addition to sweet stories that enhance each lesson. I highly recommend this book!Karen Ferguson, author of the Questions for Kids series, podcast host of 5-Minute ParentingWho Is Jesus? By Ellen Kolman is a beautiful and meaningful read for young children of the Christian faith—or for families who are just beginning to explore who Jesus is and why He is so important to our faith.This book thoughtfully walks children through clear, engaging lesson plans filled with Scripture that helps them truly understand who Jesus is. Each section is written in a way that is easy for little hearts and minds to grasp, while still being rich in truth and purpose.What makes this book even more special is the inclusion of wonderful artwork that children can color as they move through each lesson. It creates an interactive experience, allowing kids not only to learn but to reflect and engage creatively with what they’re reading.This is my sixth book from Ellen, and once again, she delivers something masterfully done—always centered on faith, kindness, and intentional learning.I truly believe this book will strengthen not only a child’s understanding of the Christian faith, but an adult’s as well. I can’t wait to purchase two copies for my nephews to read and color during the Easter season.I highly recommend this book to any parent who desires to deepen their child’s faith—especially during Easter.Lauren Kutney________________________________________About the AuthorOhio native Ellen Kolman is an award-winning children’s author with more than 35 years of experience teaching in church and Christian school settings. Her books are inspired by a passion to help children understand kindness, forgiveness, empathy, and the love of Jesus. Her previous titles include Seeds of Sunshine (2024 Firebird Book Award Winner) and multiple faith-centered picture books for families.________________________________________Media Inquiries:To request review copies, schedule interviews, or obtain additional information, please contact:admin@prolificpulse.com

