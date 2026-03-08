Career Coach Barry Simpson Launches 'It's Not About You,' a New Guide to Getting Hired

It's Not About You: A Practical Guide to Getting Hired" by Barry Simpson, available March 10, 2026. itsnotaboutyou.net

New book and companion web app challenge job seekers to stop focusing on what they want and start thinking about what employers need.

Panic makes you reactive. Get your foundation sorted first, then go to work. That's what separates a strategy from a scramble.” — Barry Simpson, author of It's Not About You

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career coach Barry Simpson, whose job search advice has been viewed by over a million people on Reddit and LinkedIn, releases a new book on March 10, 2026. "It's Not About You: A Practical Guide to Getting Hired" is available in paperback and ebook on Amazon The book's central argument is simple: most job seekers fail because they approach the process backwards. They focus on what they want, what they need, and why they're frustrated, while hiring managers are looking for just one thing, the solution to their problem.Before touching a resume or applying for a single role, Simpson dedicates the book's opening chapter to what most career guides skip entirely: getting your head right. From sorting out finances and health insurance to building a daily structure and a support network, the book treats the emotional and practical chaos of a job search as the first problem to solve, not an afterthought. "Panic makes you reactive," Simpson writes. "Reactive people send out hundreds of applications and wonder why nothing happens. Get your foundation sorted first, then go to work.""The system isn't designed to help you," says Simpson. "It's designed to filter you out. If you want to beat it, you have to understand how it actually works, not how you wish it worked."Drawing on nearly twenty years of experience coaching professionals through career transitions, Simpson lays out a complete framework covering resume strategy, cover letters, interviewing, networking, salary negotiation, and the first ninety days of a new role. The book introduces several original tools, including the BARL Method (an evolution of the widely used STAR interview technique), the Three-Tier Resume structure for experienced professionals, and the "So What?" Test, a filter that forces every line on a resume to demonstrate value.A dedicated chapter addresses the growing role of AI in job searching, offering practical guidance on using AI tools as drafting partners without producing what Simpson calls "AI slop," the generic, over-polished output that hiring managers are learning to spot and discard.The book also includes access to a companion web app at app.itsnotaboutyou.net , which walks users through their entire job search from day one through the first ninety days of employment. The app features interactive tools for budgeting, resume building, interview preparation, networking, salary negotiation, and an AI career coach trained on the book's methodology.Simpson, who was born in the UK and has lived in the United States for thirty years, built his reputation through direct, no-nonsense career advice on Reddit's job search communities, where his posts regularly reach hundreds of thousands of readers. He is also the author of "The Quiet Bargain.""It's Not About You" is available on Amazon in paperback and ebook formats starting March 10, 2026. The companion app is available at app. itsnotaboutyou.net . For more information, visit itsnotaboutyou.net.Media Contact:Barry SimpsonEmail: dbarrysimpson@gmail.comWebsite: itsnotaboutyou.net

