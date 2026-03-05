A Legacy of Inclusion: LATLC Celebrates 10 Years of Sponsorship for Long Beach’s 17th Annual Buddy Ball

Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities is celebrating their 10th anniversary with Bambino Buddy Ball at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, CA on March 7 Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities volunteers at Heartwell Park celebrating their 10th anniversary with Bambino Buddy Ball on March 7 Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President with the Cyclone cheerleading squad excited for their 10th anniversary with Bambino Buddy Ball at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, CA on March 7 Lissa Zanville, LATLC's Executive Director with volunteers and Lovey getting ready for their 10th anniversary with Bambino Buddy Ball at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, CA on March 7 Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Charities volunteers handing out fun giveaways to the families and children participating in Bambino Buddy Ball happening at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, CA on March 7

LATLC celebrates a milestone decade of support for the 17th Annual Buddy Ball, continuing a shared mission to provide athletes of all abilities a place to play.

Buddy Ball represents the very heart of our mission, building a community rooted in compassion and the quiet strength of togetherness” — Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) is proud to continue supporting Bambino Buddy Ball, a program that has been a cornerstone of the Long Beach community since 2009. While Buddy Ball celebrates its 17th year of empowering athletes, the upcoming season marks a major milestone for LATLC as it reaches ten consecutive years as a main sponsor. This decade-long partnership underscores a shared commitment to providing children of all developmental and physical backgrounds a place where they truly belong.On March 7, 2026, LATLC will host the 10th Annual Buddy Ball Opening Day in Long Beach, honoring a league founded on the belief that every child deserves to experience the joy of the game. By pairing each athlete with a dedicated "Buddy," the program turns the baseball field into a space built on friendship rather than barriers. As LATLC enters this milestone year of sponsorship, it stays committed to supporting local families through the simple yet powerful act of play.This upcoming milestone is a meaningful reflection on the human stories and the legacy of inclusion that have shaped this league since 2009. For ten consecutive years, the partnership between LATLC and Buddy Ball has offered a steady sanctuary of sport and camaraderie for families across the region. The event will serve as a reminder that consistency and kindness, sustained year after year, are the greatest gifts we can give our community."Buddy Ball represents the very heart of our mission, building a community rooted in compassion and the quiet strength of togetherness," says Griselda Rodriguez, trial attorney and 2026 LATLC President. "Watching these athletes grow over the last decade has been a profound gift, and we are honored to stand beside these families for another milestone year."As LATLC looks toward its next decade of service, its dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive Los Angeles remains unchanged. This commitment to adaptive athletics is a cornerstone of the organization’s identity; just last week, LATLC was proud to support the Challenger Division at Sunrise Little League in Woodland Hills, further expanding the reach of inclusive sports in the Greater Los Angeles area.By continuing its 10-year partnership with the 17-year-old Buddy Ball program, LATLC reaffirms its promise to stand by the children and families who inspire the community every day. This anniversary is not just a celebration of a decade of sponsorship, but a commitment to a future where everyone, regardless of ability, is always invited to the field.About Bambino Buddy BallThe Bambino Buddy Ball Division was established by Babe Ruth League, Inc. to ensure that the joy of baseball and softball is accessible to every child. Designed for athletes with physical or intellectual disabilities ages 5 and up, the program fosters a supportive environment by pairing players with a "buddy" for on-field assistance. By prioritizing community and inclusion over competition, Buddy Ball empowers athletes of all abilities to build confidence and lasting friendships through the spirit of the game.About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)Founded in 2006, the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to making a positive difference in the quality of life for people in the greater Los Angeles area. Run and funded by a group of plaintiff personal injury attorneys, the organization focuses its service on five key areas: education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homelessness. Since its inception, LATLC has grown to over 3,000 supporters and has distributed more than $5 million in grants, goods, and scholarships to local families and over 100 partner charities. Through financial support and hands-on volunteer service, LATLC members strive to be a force for positive change in the community they serve.For more information about LATLC’s ongoing community work and how to support this milestone event, please visit www.latlc.org

