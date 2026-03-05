Printify Launches '24-Hour Entrepreneur Challenge' to Examine Whether an Online Side Hustle Can Be Started in One Day

Is it possible to Launch an Online Side Hustle in 24 Hours?

A real-time experiment reveals what it actually takes to launch a print-on-demand business in a single day.

The most important lesson wasn’t how much was earned. It was understanding that the first 24 hours are about validation, not virality.” — Valeria Cealic, Head of Influencers and Community at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With social media flooded by promises of “overnight success” and “passive income in 24 hours,” the idea of launching a profitable side hustle in a single day has become increasingly appealing and increasingly misleading. To separate hype from reality, Printify set out to answer a simple question: Is it actually possible to launch a real business in one day?The result is the 24-Hour Entrepreneur Challenge. A transparent, start-to-finish experiment documenting what it truly takes to build a print-on-demand (POD) business from scratch in just 24 hours.Rather than promising massive revenue, the challenge focuses on something more valuable: radical transparency. From niche research to product launch, marketing decisions to early sales signals, the initiative offers a behind-the-scenes look at the real effort required to get a POD business off the ground.A Realistic Approach to the Side Hustle TrendInterest in online entrepreneurship and creator-led businesses continues to grow. Print-on-demand, in particular, has become a popular entry point due to its low upfront investment and no-inventory model. However, many aspiring entrepreneurs enter the space with unrealistic expectations shaped by viral success stories.“The goal of this challenge wasn’t to showcase overnight wealth,” says Valeria Cealic, Head of Influencers and Community at Printify. “We wanted to show what actually happens in the first 24 hours: the decisions, the trade-offs, the learning curve, and the early indicators of potential success.”The 24-Hour Entrepreneur Challenge was designed as a practical case study. Participants documented every step of the process on video, creating verifiable proof of both the work involved and the outcomes achieved.What Happens in 24 Hours?The challenge required participants to build a fully functioning print-on-demand store within a single day, including:• Conducting product and niche research to identify market opportunities• Creating or outsourcing a design using online tools or freelance platforms• Selecting a product through Printify and uploading the design• Connecting their Printify account to a sales channel such as Etsy or Shopify • Publishing products and optimizing listings using AI-assisted SEO tools• Implementing basic marketing efforts, including organic social content or paid adsBy the end of the 24-hour period, the store had to be live, the products published, and marketing efforts underway.The Results: Honest Outcomes, Not Overnight MillionsAt the conclusion of the challenge, participants shared their actual results, including sales figures, traffic metrics, and engagement data. While revenue varied, the key takeaway was clear: launching a business in 24 hours is possible. Scaling it requires strategy, consistency, and time.Early signals such as product views, add-to-cart actions, social engagement, and first sales provided insight into market response. Just as importantly, participants reflected on what they would adjust moving forward, from refining niche selection to improving product mockups and doubling down on marketing efforts.“The most important lesson wasn’t how much was earned,” Cealic explains. “It was understanding that the first 24 hours are about validation, not virality.”Understanding the Print-on-Demand ModelPrint-on-demand allows entrepreneurs to sell custom-designed products without holding inventory. When a customer places an order, the product is printed and fulfilled by a production partner, reducing financial risk and eliminating the need for upfront stock purchases.Through Printify’s global network of print providers and integrations with major eCommerce platforms, entrepreneurs can launch stores quickly and scale as demand grows.This model makes POD an accessible starting point for:• Creators testing new product ideas• Side hustlers exploring additional income streams• Entrepreneurs validating product-market fit before investing heavilyTransparency Over HypeA key differentiator of the 24-Hour Entrepreneur Challenge is its emphasis on authenticity. Participants shared not only their successes but also their missteps: design revisions, keyword adjustments, and marketing experiments that didn’t immediately convert.By leveraging creator-generated video content as a core press asset, Printify ensures that the process is documented and verifiable. Viewers can follow along step by step, gaining realistic insight into what launching a print-on-demand business truly entails.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects entrepreneurs to a global network of print providers. With seamless integrations to major eCommerce platforms and marketplaces, Printify enables individuals and businesses to create, sell, and scale custom products without managing inventory.

How to Create and Launch a New Product in 24 hours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.