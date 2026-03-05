UnifyCX Recognized by IAOP® as a Global 100 Leader for 2026 After a Defining Year of Innovation and Global Expansion

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCX has been named a Leader in the 2026 IAOPGlobal 100 list, marking the fifth time it has been recognized for redefining what modern customer experience outsourcing looks like; this year marked by rapid global growth, advanced AI deployment, and deeper client collaboration.The IAOPGlobal100 honors the world’s top outsourcing service providers based on an independent evaluation of performance, innovation, growth, and customer validation. UnifyCX’s inclusion as a Leader reflects not only sustained delivery excellence, but how the company is helping leading brands evolve beyond traditional CX models.Over the past year, UnifyCX has expanded its global footprint with new and growing delivery centers. In addition to our existing sites across India, the Philippines, Latin America, and the United States, we expanded further in the Philippines with a new delivery center in Quezon City, while accelerating adoption of its proprietary AI-powered CX ecosystem. These investments have enabled clients to scale intelligently, adapt faster to change, and deliver more consistent, high-quality customer experiences across channels.“What made this year truly different wasn’t just expansion, it was evolution,” said Vidya Ravichandran, Founder and CEO of UnifyCX. “We’ve grown by building alongside our clients, understanding their challenges, embedding AI where it creates real value, and empowering our people to deliver what we call Superhuman CX. Being recognized by IAOPaffirms that our approach is delivering real, measurable impact.”UnifyCX stands apart in an increasingly competitive global services landscape by focusing on experience enablement. It’s Superhuman CX philosophy brings together intelligent automation, real-time analytics, and agent-first design to enhance performance across the entire customer lifecycle, from recruitment and training to live interaction support, quality assurance, and predictive insights.Where many providers rely on legacy delivery models, UnifyCX has built a platform-driven ecosystem designed to continuously learn and improve. AI copilots support agents in real time, 100% quality assurance ensures consistency and fairness, and advanced analytics convert customer signals into foresight. The result is a CX model that is faster, more adaptive, and deeply human.This differentiated approach has fueled strong client advocacy, long-term partnerships, and consistent recognition from independent industry bodies. The IAOPGlobal 100 Leader designation reinforces UnifyCX’s position as a forward-looking partner helping organizations future-proof customer experience while delivering tangible business results.As UnifyCX looks ahead, the company remains focused on expanding globally, advancing its AI capabilities, and continuing to raise the standard for what outsourcing can and should deliver, better experiences for customers, greater empowerment for agents, and stronger outcomes for brands.For those interested, further information on UnifyCX’s approach to customer experience and outsourcing solutions, including its award-winning CXM platform, is available at www.unifycx.com About UnifyCXUnifyCX is a transformative, AI-powered customer experience platform that empowers teams to deliver efficient, exceptional customer experiences. Through a combination of strategy, omnichannel support, analytics, and AI-driven tools, UnifyCX helps organizations achieve measurable results across client programs worldwide. Its outcome-based approach prioritizes operational excellence, talent enablement, and strategic partnerships, enabling scalable, personalized, and compliant customer experience solutions.About IAOPThe International Association of Outsourcing Professionals(IAOP) is a global association that connects outsourcing professionals, advisors, and service providers through training, research, and benchmarking. IAOP’s Global 100 recognizes the world’s leading outsourcing service providers through an independent evaluation of performance, innovation, and client satisfaction.Media Contact media@unifycx.com

