Looper Insights Report Reveals How NBC and Peacock Dominated Connected TV During Historic ‘Legendary February’

Premium Placements Across Super Bowl LX and the Winter Olympics Showcased the Power of Coordinated Live-Event Merchandising

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights , the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, today released a new report, “Legendary February: A Review of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LX,” analyzing how NBCUniversal executed a dual-event strategy across connected TV ecosystems when it hosted both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics on the same day.Using Looper Insights’ proprietary Media Placement Value (MPV™) framework, the report evaluates the scale and effectiveness of Peacock and NBC’s visibility during this unprecedented moment in live sports. The analysis explores how each service positioned the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl across key connected TV environments and how promotional prominence translated into measurable impact.Focusing on top placements across major operator ecosystems, the report examines homepage banners, featured rows, dedicated content hubs, and promotional integrations to assess how effectively NBCUniversal captured audience attention across both broadcast and streaming. The findings provide actionable insights for broadcasters, streamers, and rights holders navigating premium live-event distribution in an increasingly competitive digital storefront environment.“This unprecedented same-day scheduling provided a unique opportunity to assess how premium live sports perform within today’s fragmented connected TV ecosystem,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights. “The data demonstrates that targeted, high-impact placements across leading discovery platforms can achieve significant visibility and scale in a concentrated window.”Key Takeaways- Top-Tier Placements Drove Outsized ImpactAcross both events, a small number of highly prominent placements accounted for a disproportionate share of overall visibility. Entry-point homepage positions and high-traffic navigation layers proved especially influential in amplifying awareness and driving tune-in.- Fire TV and Samsung TV Anchored Olympic VisibilityFor the Winter Olympics, dominant homepage placements and repeated row-level integrations created a clear “takeover effect” within certain operator environments. Clustering creative within a single interface reinforced event authority and increased frequency in high-traffic discovery zones.- Clear Messaging and Cross-Platform Branding Reduced FrictionPlacements featuring strong calls to action, clear scheduling language, and unified NBC + Peacock branding consistently demonstrated stronger promotional clarity. The report also highlights how even minor inconsistencies in cross-device messaging during tentpole events can create friction in consumer journeys — underscoring the importance of coordinated communication across ecosystems.- Ecosystem Integration Extended Viewing Beyond a Single EventSeveral operator environments paired Super Bowl and Olympic promotions within a shared interface, reinforcing an all-day live sports narrative. Dedicated content hubs and cross-promotional pathways helped extend engagement beyond a single broadcast moment and into streaming environments.- Bad Bunny Halftime Show Tie-InsConnected TV platforms amplified the Super Bowl’s cultural footprint by merchandising Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner across device ecosystems. Music-driven promotions broadened the event’s appeal beyond core football audiences, positioning the game as a multi-genre entertainment moment. To download the full report or schedule a demo, visit looperinsights.com About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News.Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Media Contact:
Tracy Akselrud, Looper Insights, 1 3107091560, tracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com, https://looperinsights.com

