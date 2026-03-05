Dino Rizzo Joins Global Church Leaders at Lead to Win Leaders Gathering 2026

Dino Rizzo joined global pastors at Lead to Win 2026, contributing leadership insights on resilience, healthy souls, and long-term faithfulness.

KELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Church leaders from around the world gathered at Milestone Church in Keller, Texas, for the Lead to Win Leaders Gathering 2026, a two-day event designed to inspire, equip, and strengthen leaders for long-term impact. Held January 6–7, the gathering brought together pastors and ministry leaders for teaching, collaboration, and spiritual renewal.

Among the featured leaders was Dino Rizzo, pastor, author, and longtime leadership voice known for his emphasis on sustainable leadership, service, and internal health. Rizzo contributed to the gathering through leadership sessions and conversations focused on resilience, accountability, and leading from a healthy soul. His presence reinforced the event’s emphasis on long-term faithfulness rather than short-term success.

The Lead to Win Leaders Gathering also featured Brooke Ligertwood, Grammy-winning worship artist and songwriter, alongside Tom Mullins, lead pastor of Milestone Church and a key leader within the Lead to Win network. Together, the speakers addressed themes of spiritual wholeness, servant leadership, and the responsibility leaders carry to shape healthy cultures within their churches and organizations.

In conjunction with the event, Dino Rizzo joined Pastor Jeff Henderson and Brooke Ligertwood for a special bonus episode of the Lead to Win Podcast, released in January 2026. The conversation explored the heart of serving, the connection between internal health and external leadership, and why calm, grounded leaders help create calm, healthy organizations.

The 2026 gathering marked another milestone for Lead to Win’s mission of resourcing church leaders with practical wisdom, spiritual encouragement, and community. Attendees left refreshed, equipped, and energized for the future, carrying renewed vision back to their churches and leadership contexts.

Organizers have already expressed excitement for the next Lead to Win Leaders Gathering, continuing the momentum built during this year’s event.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo is a pastor, leader, and community builder recognized for championing healthy, sustainable leadership and lasting church impact. He has held senior leadership roles at Healing Place Church and Church of the Highlands and helped cofound the Association of Related Churches. Through his teaching and writing, Rizzo equips leaders to see how culture, worship, and theology work together to shape the long-term health of the church.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.