AI Transformation Beyond the Hype: Abhinav Johri with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast

CAIO Connect Podcast Abhinav Johri, Partner/Principal at EY

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Abina Jory and Sanjay Puri explore AI transformation, CIO pressures, cloud strategy, and the rise of AI agents.

AI success isn’t about deploying a fancy tool — it’s about changing workflows. And workflows live in the business, not in IT.” — Abhinav Johri

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sat down with Abhinav Johri of EY at the India AI Impact Summit to discuss a pressing enterprise question: how can organizations pursue AI transformation while managing cost pressure and uncertain returns?The conversation was less about hype and more about execution. It explored what’s changing for CIOs, why many AI initiatives stall, and how cloud, SaaS, and AI agents are reshaping enterprise strategy.The CIO’s Toughest Era YetAs Abhinav Johri explained to Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast, today’s CIOs face a unique paradox. They are expected to keep run costs low while simultaneously investing heavily in AI — a technology whose returns are still evolving.Boards want clarity: How much are we investing? What is the ROI? When will it materialize?Unlike previous waves of digital transformation, AI introduces uncertainty at scale. It’s not just an infrastructure upgrade or application rollout. It challenges business models, workflows, and governance structures. For CIOs, this is both an opportunity and a career-defining test.AI Strategy Depends on Organizational ContextNot all companies approach AI in the same way. Large enterprises, often backed by capital strength, can afford wide experimentation — multiple proofs of concept and aggressive deployment strategies.Mid-cap and smaller firms, however, take a more calibrated approach. They focus on specific use cases, clearer ROI pathways, and tighter cost control. While AI may be technologically democratizing, capital still influences speed and scale.The Real Bottleneck: Operating ModelsA recurring theme in the conversation between Abhinav Johri and Sanjay Puri was this: most AI failures aren’t technical — they’re structural.Many organizations deploy AI as a top layer on legacy systems. The tool looks modern, but the workflows remain unchanged. Data is siloed. Ownership sits with IT instead of the business.Abina drew parallels to the ERP era, when companies had to rethink processes through Business Process Reengineering. AI requires a similar rethink. It’s not about installing a chatbot; it’s about redesigning how work gets done.Cloud Is Not Just HostingOne of the sharper insights from the CAIO Connect Podcast discussion was that cloud must be treated as an operational enabler, not just infrastructure.AI economics are driven by infrastructure costs, model usage, and GPU demands. Organizations must decide where to modernize foundational capabilities and where to reimagine workflows.Hybrid models, sovereign clouds, and alternative providers are increasingly part of the cost conversation. But the larger shift is conceptual: cloud should help operationalize AI across workflows — not merely host it.Build for Differentiation, Buy for SpeedWhen it comes to SaaS and AI platforms, Abina offered a practical lens: build what differentiates you; buy what accelerates you.SaaS isn’t disappearing, but it may evolve. Traditional per-user licensing models could shift toward transaction-based or API-based pricing. As AI simplifies product engineering, the structure of enterprise software economics may change.The Rise — and Risk — of AI AgentsAbina was optimistic about AI agents, describing them as one of the most accessible ways to deploy AI. Yet she also cautioned against “agent sprawl.” Just as enterprises once struggled with application portfolio bloat, they may soon face thousands of unmanaged agents.Governance, orchestration, and clear ownership will become essential. Without discipline, today’s agility could become tomorrow’s technical debt.A Structural Shift, Not a Tool UpgradeThe conversation between Abhinav Johri and Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast makes one thing clear: AI transformation is not about adding smarter interfaces. It is about redesigning workflows, rethinking data architecture, clarifying ownership, and managing cost intelligently.The enterprises that treat AI as structural change — rather than incremental enhancement — are more likely to realize lasting value.

