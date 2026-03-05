Everest Group Ranks SBS in 8th Position in its Global Top 50 Core Banking Technology Providers 2026

PARIS, FRANCE, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, a leading technology partner helping banks and financial institutions digitalize their services, is proud to announce that it has been ranked #8 in the Everest Group Top 50 Core Banking Technology Providers 2026 global report.

This recognition highlights several key strengths of SBS:

• A growing global footprint in core banking

• Strong innovation momentum across cloud-native technologies

• The impact of a long-term product vision and transformation strategy

• The trust of major financial institutions across Europe, Africa, and beyond

“Being recognized in the Everest Group Top 50 and ranked among the Top 10 globally is a powerful validation of our strategy and execution. The Everest Group Top 50 is a respected, data-driven benchmark used by banks worldwide to assess modernization partners. Our position reflects the strength of our core banking solutions, our continued investment in cloud-native and AI capabilities, and the trust placed in us by leading financial institutions. We are proud to stand among the most established and innovative providers in the industry,” said Andrew Steadman, Chief Product Officer at SBS.

The Everest Group Top 50 Core Banking Technology Providers 2026 is a globally recognized, annually published ranking that identifies leading core banking technology providers based on objective, data-driven performance metrics. The ranking serves as a benchmark for banks worldwide, helping financial institutions evaluate vendors and shape their modernization strategies. SBS’s placement in the Top 10 positions the company among the most established and innovative core banking technology providers globally.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Générale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

