MEA Energy Association Announces Eric Martuscelli as Chair of the Board of Directors

MEA Energy Association (MEA) announces Eric Martuscelli of MDU Utilities Group elected Chair of its 2026–2027 Board of Directors.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to announce the election of Eric Martuscelli as Chair of the Board of Directors. We also extend a warm welcome to all officers and directors serving on the 2026–2027 MEA Board of Directors.During the spring board meeting held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 2, outgoing Chair Rich Asiyanbi of Nicor Gas – Southern Company formally transferred the Chair responsibilities to Martuscelli, signifying a transition in the board’s leadership. Asiyanbi now assumes the role of Past Chair.“My time on the MEA Energy board has reinforced how important thoughtful leadership and partnership are in our industry,” said Martuscelli. “As Board Chair for 2026–2027, I’m honored to continue to work with the full board to help advance MEA Energy’s mission to empower the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections, while supporting decisions that position our organization for long term success.”Martuscelli is Vice President of Field Operations and Customer Experience at MDU Utilities Group. In this role, he provides executive leadership and directs and coordinates activities for the entire gas and electric distribution team as well as overseeing the customer experience across the company’s eight-state footprint. He oversees the delivery of regulated products and services and provides strategic direction to the leadership team, ensuring operational excellence and reliable service for customers and communities.MEA is pleased to introduce the 2026–2027 Board of Directors, who will serve from March 2026 to March 2027.Officers (listed by role):• Chair, Eric Martuscelli, Vice President, Field Operations & Customer Experience | MDU Utilities Group - Kennewick, Wash.• 1st Vice Chair, Alicia Berger, Regional Vice President, Gas Operations | Xcel Energy - St. Paul, Minn.• 2nd Vice Chair, May Farlinger, President of Interstate Power & Light, Vice President of Energy Delivery Operations | Alliant Energy – Cedar Rapids, Iowa• Treasurer, Marie LaPorte, Vice President, Operations | Nicor Gas – Southern Company Gas – Naperville, Ill.• Secretaries, Stacey Bonine & John Gann, Interim Presidents & CEOs | MEA Energy Association – Bloomington, Minn.• Past Chair, Rich Asiyanbi, Vice President, Operations | Nicor Gas – Southern Company Gas – Naperville, Ill.• Appointed Director, Arthur Cheatham, Vice President & General Manager | Spire – Kansas City, Mo.Directors (listed by surname):• Ashley Babcock, Vice President Corporate Performance | Miller Pipeline – Indianapolis, Ind.• Dr. Kris Brown, Director, Human Resources | Huntsville Utilities – Huntsville, Ala.• Matt Dvorak, Vice President of Sales | GROEBNER – Chicago, Ill.• John Feider, Director – Training and Development – Operations Support Services | WEC Energy Group – West Allis, Wis.• Karima Hasan Bey, Vice President, Gas Operations, NIPSCO/NiSource, Inc.| NiSource, Inc. - Merrillville, Ind.• Ted Hastings, Operations Vice President - Midwest | Henkels & McCoy Shared Services - Aurora, Ill.• Erin Inman, President & CEO | Primera Engineers - Chicago, Ill.• Keith Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader - Utilities | ENTRUST Solutions Group - Linthicum Heights, Md.• Paul Johnson, Director – Electric Distribution Operations | CenterPoint Energy – Evansville, Indiana• Jack Kelley, Director, Customer Engagement | Centuri Group, Inc. - Phoenix, Ariz.• Luke Litteken, Executive Vice President | MearsGroup, Inc. – Englewood, Colo.• Mike Martin, Vice President Distribution Operations | ComEd – Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.• Andy Melville, Vice President, Field Service Operations | Metropolitan Utilities District – Omaha, Neb.• Nick Nation, Sr. Vice President, Delivery | MidAmerican Energy – Des Moines, Iowa• Colby Sawin, Director, North Gas Operations | Ameren Illinois Company – Collinsville, Ill.• Krista Shurtz, Vice President, Natural Gas & Water Operations | City Utilities of Springfield – Springfield, Mo.• Brad Steber, Vice President, Minnesota Gas Operations | CenterPoint Energy – Minneapolis, Minn.• Tyrome Turner, Director | DTE Energy – Detroit, Mich.• Amanda Ward, Director of Gas Engineering Measurement, Regulation and Controls | Consumers Energy – Jackson, Mich.For more information about MEA, the board of directors, or our committees, please visit MEAenergy.org About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

