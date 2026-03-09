Anita Selzer Champions Women’s Stories Through Award-Winning Books and Film, Including the Acclaimed ‘I Am Sasha’

Anita Selzer PhotoVogue event in Milan, 2026, a reader examines a copy of The Female Gaze in Art and Photography.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian author and storyteller Anita Selzer is gaining international attention for documenting overlooked histories, particularly the stories of women and female artists who have faced barriers to recognition. Through her books, including The Female Gaze in Art and Photography series and I Am Sasha, along with her essays and film collaborations, Selzer brings overlooked stories to light and amplifies voices often absent from historical narratives.

“My writing focuses on the experiences of women in art, culture, and society, exploring how female artists have historically struggled to gain recognition, access to training, and opportunities equal to their male counterparts,” Selzer says. “My work seeks to illuminate these challenges while celebrating the perseverance and creative achievements of women across generations. I also examine how contemporary women artists and photographers bring their female gaze into their work. Volumes 1 and 2 of The Female Gaze in Art and Photography have won international awards.”

Among Selzer’s books, her recognized work is I Am Sasha, a multiple award-winning story based on the true experiences of her father during World War II. The story recounts how a young Jewish teenage boy survived Nazi persecution by living as a girl, a courageous act orchestrated by his mother to keep him alive.

The story offers a rare personal account of survival during the Holocaust and highlights the extraordinary lengths families took to protect their children during one of history’s darkest periods.

Selzer explains, “My grandmother handed me the memoir of her war experiences with my father and said, 'You are becoming an author-please promise me you will write our story. I want the world to know how we survived war.' I promised to tell this story and educate people on the power of resilience, perseverance, and a mother’s determination to keep her son safe during one of history’s most atrocious events.”

The story’s impact extends beyond the page. Selzer collaborated on the short film Sasha’s Game, inspired by I Am Sasha, which has received recognition on the international film festival circuit. The film earned Best Director at the AFIN International Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Jewish International Film Festival.

“These are huge honors. I feel privileged to have received them,” Selzer says. “I promised my grandmother I would tell this story and share with the world not only history but my family’s legacy.”

Selzer is currently seeking a producer to expand Sasha’s Game into a full-length feature film.

“This film has resonated across audiences because it is a moving and powerful story of what one woman and her son went through,” Selzer says. “The short film was not long enough to explore the depth this story deserves.”

Readers have also praised the story’s emotional depth.

“Another view of WW2 and the life choices that a mother made to save her son. The author gives a powerful picture of how the war affected them and the lengths Larissa went to help her son survive,” wrote an Amazon reviewer.

Selzer’s work has also intersected with the international photography and arts community. Volumes 1 and 2 of her book series The Female Gaze in Art and Photography were requested by PhotoVogue and featured during the PhotoVogue Festival in Milan in March 2026. The festival is one of the world’s leading photography events, showcasing artists who explore important cultural and social issues through visual storytelling.

“When I wrote the first book, I had no idea a series would evolve, but it has,” Selzer says. “There will be four volumes. The first two are published and available for purchase, with Volume 3 scheduled for release in October 2026 and Volume 4 planned for 2027.”

About the Author

Anita Selzer is an author whose work focuses on uncovering overlooked stories of women throughout history. She holds a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in History, a Diploma of Education, a Master’s degree in Education, a PhD in Education, and a Graduate Diploma in Women’s Studies. Selzer previously taught English and Politics before serving as an Executive Officer in Women’s Affairs in the Victorian Premier’s Department.

