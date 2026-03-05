Annabel Chase Brings Special Editions and Signed Books to Sold-Out BookCon 2026

Special editions that will be available at BookCon

Chase was selected for Indie Alley at BookCon's first event in six years, bringing 12+ series to the sold-out Javits Center weekend.

I'm bringing special editions, signed copies, and more than a dozen series worth of fantastical worlds to a room full of readers.” — Annabel Chase

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban fantasy and paranormal cozy mystery author Annabel Chase will meet readers, sign books, and offer special editions at BookCon 2026, taking place April 18–19 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Chase will be at Table G23 across both days of the sold-out event.

BookCon 2026 marks the event's return after a six-year hiatus, with all six major publishers — Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Sourcebooks — confirmed on the show floor. Produced by ReedPop, the team behind New York Comic Con and C2E2, this year's event features author panels, interactive experiences, and Indie Alley, the curated showcase for independent authors selected through an application process. Featured authors at the event include Cassandra Clare, Holly Black, Leigh Bardugo, and Victoria Aveyard.

Chase writes across the urban fantasy and paranormal cozy mystery genres, with series including Crossroads Queen, Blind Fury, Midnight Empire, and Wings and Blades Academy. A former lawyer who practiced on two continents, she draws on mythology and history to craft fantastical worlds with humor and character-driven storytelling across more than a dozen series with an international readership.

"I'm bringing special editions, signed copies, and more than a dozen series worth of fantastical worlds to a room full of readers who love this genre," said Annabel Chase. "That's what BookCon is for — connecting stories with the people who want them."

Readers can explore Annabel Chase's full catalog, join her VIP list, and find details on upcoming releases at annabelchase.com.

