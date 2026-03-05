ICONIC FRANK FRAZETTA 'CAPTIVE PRINCESS' PAINTING ESTIMATED TO SELL FOR $1MILLION AT AUCTION THIS MONTH

FRANK FRAZETTA “CAPTIVE PRINCESS” FRANK FRAZETTA “CAPTIVE PRINCESS”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collectors of original illustration will have a rare opportunity this spring as Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, brings Frank Frazetta’s hand-painted Captive Princess to market at its Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction this month. Taking place March 25–27, 2026, the headlining original artwork is expected to fetch as much as $1 million, with the wider auction featuring more than 1,550 lots.Frank Frazetta created Captive Princess as the cover artwork for the 1973 Ace paperback edition of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ The People That Time Forgot. Painted at the height of his career, the piece showcases Frazetta’s unmistakable style, depicting a partially nude woman carried off by towering, ape-like creatures in a scene charged with movement and intensity.Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Frazetta’s painted covers for Robert E. Howard’s Conan novels and Burroughs’ adventure stories did more than illustrate the narratives — they shaped how readers imagined them. His work defined the visual identity of sword-and-sorcery fiction and laid the foundation for the modern fantasy aesthetic that continues to influence artists today.With Captive Princess, Frazetta proves himself not only a master of the human form but a builder of fully realized worlds. He brings Burroughs’ prehistoric setting to life with a landscape that feels both mythic and immediate. Subtle environmental details, from dense foliage to moss-covered trees, add atmosphere and depth, amplifying the drama at the heart of the composition. That balance of raw physicality and immersive world-building is quintessential Frazetta, and it is why original works of this caliber remain among the most coveted in the field. As demand for premier fantasy art continues to grow, Frazetta’s paintings are widely regarded as the pinnacle of the genre.In 2025, a Frazetta painting achieved a landmark sale of more than $13.5 million, underscoring the extraordinary demand for his most important works. The offering of Captive Princess now presents collectors with a rare opportunity to acquire a museum-caliber painting from the height of the artist’s career. This exceptional original artwork is offered with a pre-sale estimate of $500,000–$1,000,000.This piece will be offered on Day 1 of the three-day Live Auction, taking place March 25-27, 2026, with global online, absentee and telephone bidding available throughout.Day 1 (March 25): Begins at 09:30 AM PDT / 12:30 PM EDT / 04:30 PM GMT. Public in-room bidding at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, as well as global online, absentee, and telephone biddingDays 2–3 (March 26 & 27): Begins at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 04:00 PM GMT. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding only.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/496 . Propstore will also offer extended payment plan options for qualified bidders.Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development, commented: “Frank Frazetta’s work represents the gold standard of fantasy illustration. Captive Princess captures everything collectors seek in a premier Frazetta painting — drama, movement, atmosphere, and that unmistakable sense of power. Original works from this pivotal period of his career are exceptionally rare, and when a piece of this caliber comes to market, it commands international attention. We expect it to be one of the defining highlights of Propstore’s Spring Live Auction.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vkhwcgncrs29cahtf691u/AIZYtWR3fnEM5Ws9OQ6GO8A?rlkey=7r5afp5obmsid2smaibekvgec&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. Founded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector's passion project into one of the world's foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world's leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com

