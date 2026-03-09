Hands2Paws Partners with Tailtrust to Expand Access to Pet Insurance Discounts for Responsible Pet Owners

Hands2Paws announces a new partnership with Tailtrust, giving users of the Hands2Paws mobile app access to exclusive pet insurance discounts—helping new pet owners protect their dogs and plan for rising veterinary costs.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands2Paws, the mobile app dedicated to responsibly matching consumers with purebred and adoptable pets, today announced a new partnership with Tailtrust, a pet insurance marketplace, to provide Hands2Paws users with access to exclusive insurance discounts.As veterinary costs continue to rise nationwide, many pet owners face difficult financial decisions when unexpected medical expenses occur. In some cases, financial strain can lead to delayed treatment or even pet surrender. Access to reliable and affordable pet insurance plays a critical role in protecting pets while supporting responsible, long-term ownership.The pet care industry continues to grow rapidly, with millions of households welcoming dogs and cats each year. However, many new pet owners remain unprepared for the true cost of veterinary care. Routine visits, emergency procedures, and long-term treatments can quickly add up, leaving owners financially vulnerable. By connecting pet matching with accessible insurance options, Hands2Paws and Tailtrust aim to help pet owners make more informed decisions and ensure pets receive the care they need throughout their lives.Through this collaboration, individuals who adopt a pet or connect with a breeder through the Hands2Paws platform will gain access to tailored pet insurance options available through Tailtrust at preferred rates. The partnership is designed to help pet owners prepare for the unexpected while reducing financial barriers that can impact a pet’s health and well-being.“Partnering with Tailtrust marks an important step forward in our mission to support pet owners beyond the initial match,” said Elizabeth Menegon, Founder of Hands2Paws. “Pet health should never be compromised because of financial constraints. This partnership helps ensure that pet owners are better prepared so their pets can receive the care they deserve.”“At Tailtrust, our mission is to remove the financial and informational barriers that prevent pets from receiving the care they deserve,” said Oytun Kaplan, Co-founder and CEO of Tailtrust. “Our partnership with Hands2Paws connects pet adoption and responsible ownership with modern, accessible insurance solutions, creating a powerful ecosystem that supports pets and their families at every stage of the journey.”Unlike traditional pet search platforms, Hands2Paws focuses on responsible pet sourcing by helping consumers identify the right breed for their lifestyle while connecting them with reputable breeders, breed associations, and adoptable dogs. The platform also provides educational resources designed to guide consumers before they acquire a pet, helping reduce impulsive decisions that can lead to rehoming or shelter surrender.By integrating access to pet insurance directly within the app experience, Hands2Paws continues to expand its ecosystem of tools designed to support responsible pet ownership and long-term animal welfare.Hands2Paws users can compare and enroll in insurance options through Tailtrust directly within the app and take advantage of exclusive discounts available through the partnership.For more information about Hands2Paws and its partnership with Tailtrust, visit www.hands2paws.com or download the Hands2Paws mobile app from the App Store or Google Play. To learn more about Tailtrust, visit www.tailtrust.com About Hands2PawsHands2Paws is a mobile app designed to help consumers responsibly find the right dog for their lifestyle. By matching users with purebred dogs, reputable breeders, and adoptable pets, Hands2Paws promotes transparency, education, and responsible pet ownership while supporting long-term animal welfare.About TailtrustTailtrust is a pet insurance marketplace designed to help pet parents compare and access coverage options from trusted insurance providers. The platform simplifies the insurance selection process through transparent pricing, educational resources, and seamless digital enrollment. By partnering with adoption platforms, pet communities, and industry stakeholders, Tailtrust aims to remove financial barriers to veterinary care and improve long-term pet health outcomes.

