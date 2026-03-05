DEF Announces Educational Theme for 13th Annual DEF Essential Resource Meeting, Known as DERM2026 NP/PA CME Conference

The DERM2026 invites attendees to "Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Clinical Mastery."

DEF calls attendees to bring love of patient care, courage to tackle tough cases, and minds for learning to the largest national NP/PA dermatology conference.

IRVINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF) proudly announces the theme for its annual DEF Essential Resource Meeting, known to industry as DERM2026 NP/PA CME Conference, as it welcomes attendees to follow the yellow brick road to clinical mastery. “The Wizard of Oz” theme encourages attendees to remember the central theme of the original movie from the 1930s that “they may already possess that which they seek.” The DEF encourages mentorship for all healthcare professionals regardless of years in practice and to come together at this live in-person annual conference to represent the dermatology specialty with courage (the Cowardly Lion), with shared knowledge and case-based learning (the Scarecrow), and to bring their love of patient care with heart (the Tin Man).

DERM2026 marks the thirteenth year for this unique accredited program developed for and by nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates/assistants (PAs) in dermatology. DERM2026 will be held from July 22-25, 2026 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DERM has become the largest national NP/PA CME conference in the US. This year’s event is jointly sponsored by the DEF, Physician Resources, LLC, and Global Learning Collaborative.

“Past attendees know, there’s no place like DERM, and we look forward to bringing another amazing educational experience to new and returning attendees this summer,” says DEF President Joseph Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C. As in years past, the conference theme will be incorporated into all aspects of the conference, beginning with the educational agenda. The four days of education will feature lectures on new and emerging therapies, common clinical challenges and unusual presentations, issues of access and documentation, and career development and advancement.

DERM has also become known for ground-breaking podium presentations on emerging topics and first-ever presentations of data and product launches.

The Wizard of Oz theme will also be incorporated into daily networking opportunities, interactive medical challenges, giveaways, snack breaks, decor, and more.

Featuring nationally and internationally recognized dermatologists, rheumatologists, infectious disease clinicians, dermatopathologists, and dermatology NPs/PAs, the faculty for DERM2026 will share wisdom and pearls from the podium, during panel discussions, via one-on-one interactions with attendees, in live podcasts, and through the interactive meeting app.

“The DEF has become synonymous with affordable, practical education focused on improving care, and that is once again what we will deliver at DERM2026,” Mr. Gorelick notes. “Clinical decision-making is rarely black-and-white. At DERM, we’ll explore the vibrant spectrum of patient needs and effective interventions.”

DERM2026 registration is now open and is $99 for NPs, PAs, nurses, biologic coordinators, medical assistants, and their employers. Industry supporters are encouraged to participate. More details about faculty, the agenda, and the reduced rate room block are available on the DEF website www.DermNPPA.org.

“There is so much to learn and do at DERM2026,” Mr. Gorelick states, “But you won’t feel like you were sucked into a tornado of information. We promise an engaging and enjoyable educational and networking experience that is truly a dream!”

