APMG International partners with Blue Ocean Strategy Awards to launch Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification

UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APMG International is proud to partner with the Blue Ocean Strategy Awards to support the launch and global promotion of the Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification scheme. Created by Professors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne, Blue Ocean Strategy is one of the most widely recognised strategic management methodologies in the world. With more than five million books sold, Blue Ocean Strategy has helped organisations such as Cirque du Soleil, Nintendo Wii, and Canva reframe growth opportunities by creating new market space through value innovation.The Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification scheme is informed by insights drawn from more than 400 organisations analysed through the Blue Ocean Strategy Awards programme.Why is Blue Ocean Strategy so successful?The Blue Ocean Strategy Awards report that 91% of award winners are still active five years later, with an average tenfold increase in market value.Value innovation is the central idea at the heart of Blue Ocean Strategy. It means creating breakthrough value for customers while simultaneously reducing costs for the organisation to create offerings competitors can’t easily copy.The Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification provides a practical and repeatable pathway for professionals to apply official Blue Ocean Strategy tools in real business environments.The certification will help learners to use AI-enabled approaches and tools including:• Strategy Canvas• Buyer Utility Map• ERRC Grid (Eliminate, Reduce, Raise, Create)Which organisations use Blue Ocean Strategies?Blue Ocean Strategy in practice: Award-winning organisationsThe Blue Ocean Strategy Awards recognise organisations that have successfully created new market space through value innovation. Recent award winners demonstrate how structured Blue Ocean thinking can translate into measurable commercial impact:• Nickel – Recognised for applying Blue Ocean Strategy principles in retail banking• Unseenlabs – Recognised for innovation in maritime technology• Scality – Recognised for value innovation in cloud storage and data management• Withings – Recognised for innovation in connected health technology• Toopi Organics – Recognised for sustainable agricultural innovation• Microdon – Recognised for innovation in charitable micro-donation models• Agorize – Recognised for innovation in open innovation platforms• Virtuo – Recognised for innovation in digital mobility services Learn more about how award-winning organisations have applied Blue Ocean Strategy tools through the Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification.Alban Eral, Founder of the Blue Ocean Strategy Awards, said:“For too long, Blue Ocean Strategy was seen as a brilliant theory that was hard to execute. With the Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification, we are giving professionals the practical roadmap with modern tools like AI to turn that theory into results. We are empowering them to stop competing and start creating.”Through this partnership, APMG International brings its global expertise in certification and professional standards. APMG International will support the scheme through:• The design and delivery of robust, high-quality examinations• Quality assurance and governance to protect scheme integrity• A trusted certification framework recognised internationally• Support for global adoption through APMG International’s established partner networkRichard Pharro, CEO of APMG International, said:“As one of the world’s most respected strategy frameworks, Blue Ocean Strategy has inspired countless leaders and this scheme now gives professionals a practical way to bring it to life. It enables organisations to embed structured, repeatable innovation at the heart of their growth ambitions.”Alban Eral, Founder of the Blue Ocean Strategy Awards, said:"Partnering with APMG International has been a game-changer for the Blue Ocean Strategy for Action certification. Their expertise in syllabus creation, rigorous exam writing, and independent accreditation has transformed our methodology into a robust, globally recognized professional standard. Their operational excellence ensures that our candidates receive a world-class certification experience from day one."This partnership reflects APMG International’s ongoing commitment to providing trusted certifications that enable better business thinking, helping individuals and organisations build practical capability and improve performance.

