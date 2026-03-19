Hairmax® to Present 25 Years of FDA-Cleared Laser Hair Growth Innovation at AAD 2026

With eight FDA clearances and seven clinical studies, Hairmax defines the gold standard in laser hair regrowth technology.

I believe Hairmax represents the benchmark for evidence-based, home-use laser therapy in androgenetic alopecia.” — Dr. Taylor Bullock, MD, Dermatologist

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the pioneer in laser hair growth technology with 25 years of clinical and regulatory leadership, will exhibit at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 27–29, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The company will be located at Booth #4606.As the first company to receive FDA clearance for a home-use laser device for hair regrowth, Hairmax continues to lead the category with an unprecedented total of eight FDA clearances. The company’s reputation as the global leader in the field of laser hair regrowth by seven clinical studies conducted at prestigious medical research centers, including the Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, and University of Minnesota. These multi-center, double-blind, and randomized controlled trials conclusively demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Hairmax technology in treating androgenetic alopecia.“In a market saturated with hair growth devices, clinical validation matters. Hairmax remains the only laser hair growth company with this depth of FDA clearances and controlled clinical trials. As a board-certified dermatologist who has used these devices for years, I believe Hairmax represents the benchmark for evidence-based, home-use laser therapy in androgenetic alopecia.” states Dr. Taylor Bullock, MD, Dermatologist and Clinical Director, HairmaxAt AAD 2026, Hairmax will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) devices, including laser combs, bands, caps, and helmet-style systems. These medical-grade devices utilize targeted photobiomodulation to deliver consistent light energy to the hair follicles, extending the hair growth cycle and reversing the miniaturization process. Alongside its medical devices, Hairmax will present a range of thinning hair care solutions formulated to optimize scalp health and support hair quality.Hairmax President Mike Nassar will be present at the exhibit booth throughout the meeting to engage with dermatologists and industry partners. His presence underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the science of hair restoration and supporting the medical community with clinically validated, non-invasive treatment options.“As the originator of FDA-cleared, home-use laser hair growth technology, Hairmax has spent 25 years advancing clinically validated solutions for hair loss,” said Mike Nassar, Hairmax President. “AAD provides an important opportunity to engage with dermatologists, share the rigorous science behind our seven clinical studies, and discuss how our eight FDA clearances represent the gold standard in laser hair growth.”Throughout the meeting, Hairmax will host daily giveaways at the booth and provide hands-on demonstrations for attending medical professionals, showcasing its complete range of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) devices, including laser combs, bands, caps, and helmet-style devices. As the only laser hair growth company offering this range of treatment options, Hairmax enables clinicians to better personalize therapy based on individual patient needs, preferences, and hair loss patterns.Dermatology professionals are invited to visit Hairmax at Booth #4606 during AAD 2026, March 27–29, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.ABOUT HAIRMAXHairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in hair growth and restoration solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. Learn more at www.hairmax.com

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