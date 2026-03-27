Hairmax® to Exhibit FDA-Cleared Laser Hair Growth Technology at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

The pioneer of home-use laser hair growth technology will present its FDA-cleared solutions at a leading dermatology conference.

I believe Hairmax represents the benchmark for evidence-based, home-use laser therapy in androgenetic alopecia.” — Dr. Taylor Bullock, MD, Dermatologist

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the pioneer of at-home laser hair growth technology, announced today that it will exhibit at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place March 27–29 in Denver, Colorado. Hairmax will be located at Booth #4606, where the company will showcase its full portfolio of FDA-cleared laser hair growth devices and thinning hair care solutions.With 25 years of leadership in the category, Hairmax was the first company to receive FDA clearance for a home-use laser device for hair regrowth. Today, the company’s reputation as the "Gold Standard" is solidified by seven clinical studies conducted at top medical research centers across the United States. This extensive body of research ensures that Hairmax holds more FDA clearances and clinical validations than any other brand in the at-home laser hair growth category.“In a market saturated with hair growth devices, clinical validation matters. Hairmax remains the only laser hair growth company with this depth of FDA clearances and controlled clinical trials. As a board-certified dermatologist who has used these devices for years, I believe Hairmax represents the benchmark for evidence-based, home-use laser therapy in androgenetic alopecia.” Dr. Taylor Bullock, MD, Dermatologist and Clinical Director, HairmaxAt AAD 2026, Hairmax will showcase t its complete range of low-level laser therapy (LLLT) devices, including laser combs, bands, caps, and helmet-style devices, engineered to deliver consistent, therapeutic light energy to stimulate hair growth. The company will also present its high-performance hair care products designed to support scalp health and hair quality as part of a comprehensive, non-invasive treatment approach.Hairmax President Mike Nassar will be present at the exhibit booth throughout the event to engage with industry leaders, clinicians, and partners to discuss the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and the future of the brand.“We are proud to return to AAD and engage directly with dermatology professionals,” said Mike Nassar, Hairmax President. “For 25 years, Hairmax has remained committed to advancing clinically proven, FDA-cleared laser hair growth technology that dermatologists can trust and confidently recommend to their patients. Our presence here reinforces our dedication to the science of hair restoration.”Throughout the meeting, Hairmax will host daily giveaways and offer live demonstrations for attending medical professionals, providing a first-hand look at the efficacy and ease of use that defines the brand.Visit Hairmax at Booth #4606 during AAD 2026, March 27–29, in Denver.About Hairmax:HairmaxInternational, LLC is a global leader in laser hair growth solutions, dedicated to transforming lives through cutting-edge innovation and technology. Since pioneering laser hair growth technology in 2000, Hairmax has achieved eight FDA clearances and remains the most clinically studied laser hair growth brand, backed by seven clinical studies. Hairmax laser devices are manufactured to the highest quality standards, with ISO certification, GMP compliance, and 14 medical device licenses worldwide. The brand’s comprehensive portfolio includes laser devices, hair care products, and nutritional supplements, all designed to restore confidence and support every step of the hair growth journey. Learn more at www.hairmax.com

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