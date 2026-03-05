Disaster Emergency Services Marks 3rd Anniversary, Salvation Army Partnership, Launch of Restoration Tech in St. Louis

DES is the rapid-response cleanup team and technologically advanced advocate for property owners navigating the complex aftermath of a disaster.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Emergency Services (DES), a premier IICRC and MICRO-certified property restoration and remediation company serving the Greater St. Louis area, is proud to announce three major operational milestones as it enters its fourth year of business. Founded in February 2023, the company is celebrating its three-year anniversary by announcing its status as a preferred vendor for The Salvation Army in the St. Louis area, alongside the development of a groundbreaking proprietary documentation system.

As the Midwest prepares for the 2026 spring severe weather and flooding season, DES is positioning itself not just as a rapid-response cleanup team, but as a technologically advanced advocate for property owners navigating the complex aftermath of a disaster.



Three Years of Rapid Growth and Community Trust

Since its inception in February 2023, Disaster Emergency Services has rapidly become a trusted name in Metro St. Louis, Metro West, and Metro East. Specializing in water restoration, storm damage, fire remediation, mold testing, and trauma cleanup, the company was built on the ethos of "doing what we say we will do, when we say we will do it."

"Reaching our three-year anniversary is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to the St. Louis community," said Andrew D. Polacek, Managing Director of Disaster Emergency Services. "When property owners call us, they are usually experiencing one of the worst days of their lives. Our goal has always been to restore their property quickly, safely, and with total transparency."

Named Preferred Vendor for The Salvation Army In a significant validation of its reliable and ethical service standards, DES has been named a preferred restoration vendor for The Salvation Army in the St. Louis area. This partnership ensures that when local Salvation Army facilities and community assets face damage from water, fire, or severe weather, DES is the trusted partner called upon to restore operations quickly so the organization can continue its critical charitable work without prolonged interruption.



Pioneering a Proprietary Documentation System

To further elevate the restoration industry standard, DES is currently building a proprietary documentation system. Historically, one of the greatest friction points for property owners recovering from a disaster is the insurance claims process.

This new proprietary software ecosystem is engineered to drastically improve:

- Insurance Reimbursement Efficiency: By capturing hyper-accurate, real-time data, photos, and mitigation metrics from the field, the system provides insurance carriers with indisputable proof of loss and remediation steps, drastically reducing claim friction and speeding up reimbursements for clients.

- Legal Protections and Compliance: The system logs an immutable timeline of the remediation process, ensuring all safety, environmental, and building code standards are met and documented, providing robust legal protection for the property owner, the insurance carrier, and DES.

- Client Transparency: Property owners will have a clearer, more objective record of the exact services rendered to their home or business.



Ready for the 2026 Spring Storm Season

Search trends and meteorological forecasts indicate an active weather season for the Midwest in 2026. DES remains highly responsive with emergency services for flooding, roof leaks, and storm damage, backed by its comprehensive Priority Prepared Program™ (PPP) for commercial partners.

For more information, emergency dispatch, or to schedule an assessment, please contact Disaster Emergency Services at (314) 408-3044 or visit https://www.disasteremergencyservices.com/



About Disaster Emergency Services

(DES) Disaster Emergency Services is a locally owned and operated property restoration company based in St. Louis, MO. Serving residential, commercial, industrial, and retail clients, DES specializes in water and fire restoration, mold remediation, storm damage repair, odor control, and trauma scene cleanup. DES is fully IICRC and MICRO certified and is a proud member of the Missouri Assisted Living Association and the Mid County Chamber of Commerce.

Legal Disclaimer:

