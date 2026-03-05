JASI Skin + Wellness Marks 13 Years of Aesthetic Excellence with Three-Location Expansion

JASI Skin + Wellness Logo

Stanford & Duke-trained founder Ginille Brown, NP, has grown her practice from a single Los Angeles clinic to a multi-state operation serving diverse clientele.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a solo practice in Los Angeles has evolved into a three-location medical spa with clinics spanning California and Nevada. JASI Skin + Wellness , formerly known as Ginille Beauty Aesthetics, now operates treatment centers in Los Angeles, Torrance, and Las Vegas — a trajectory its founder attributes to a patient-first philosophy that has generated hundreds of five-star reviews since 2013.Ginille Brown, NP, launched her aesthetic medicine career after completing undergraduate studies at Stanford University and earning her nursing credentials from Duke University School of Nursing. Her entry into the field came unexpectedly when she was offered a cosmetic injector position she had not sought out."I completely feel God led me to this, and I am forever grateful because I absolutely love what I do," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness. "My passion is helping people feel confident and like the freshest version of themselves. That means taking the time to actually listen to what patients are noticing about their skin, how those changes make them feel, and what they are open to trying."That consultative approach has resonated with patients who frequently travel from outside the region for treatments. The clinic's Google Business Profile presence shows 288 5 star reviews for its Los Angeles location, with patients consistently citing Brown's transparency and her refusal to over-treat as distinguishing factors.The practice specializes in nonsurgical aesthetic treatments including Botox, dermal fillers, and collagen-stimulating injectables such as Sculptra and Radiesse. JASI Skin + Wellness also offers advanced skin treatments, Aerolase laser for pigmentation and vascular concerns, SkinPen microneedling for texture and firmness, HydraFacial for deep hydration, and BioRePeel chemical peels for surface renewal. The clinic's PRF EZ Gel treatment, which uses platelet-rich fibrin derived from the patient's own blood, provides an all-natural option for volume restoration and collagen stimulation.Beyond facial aesthetics, the practice has expanded into hair health programs featuring PRF scalp injections and red-light therapy, as well as a medical weight loss program utilizing GLP-1 injections. A proprietary skincare line, JASI Skincare , extends clinical results through at-home regimens formulated with natural botanicals and medical-grade antioxidants.Brown has assembled a team of credentialed providers including nurse practitioners with advanced degrees and registered nurses trained in aesthetic injection techniques. Staff members complete mentorship programs under Brown's direct supervision before treating patients independently.The business operates on a philosophy Brown summarizes with a single statement: "Born from the belief that expert skincare should be accessible to everyone, JASI bridges the gap between clinical excellence and welcoming care."As a Filipino and Black woman in an industry where practitioners of color remain underrepresented, Brown has built her practice around serving patients of all skin types and tones. The clinic's treatment protocols account for the specific considerations that diverse skin tones require, particularly when using laser and light-based technologies.JASI Skin + Wellness accepts new patients at all three locations. The Los Angeles clinic is located at 11695 National Blvd., with additional locations in Torrance at 21250 Hawthorne Blvd. and Las Vegas at 8861 W. Sahara Ave.About JASI Skin + Wellness JASI Skin + Wellness in Los Angeles, CA is a medical spa specializing in nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, advanced skin therapies, and wellness services. Founded in 2013 by Ginille Brown, NP, the practice operates three locations across California and Nevada. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans for patients of all skin types and backgrounds, with services including injectables, laser treatments, microneedling, hair restoration, and medical weight loss. For more information, visit jasiskin.com.Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress:11695 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 | (424) 218-402321250 Hawthorne Blvd Suite 170 - Studio 107, Torrance, CA 90503 | (424) 478-05228861 W Sahara Ave Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89117 | (725) 332-9533Website: https://jasiskin.com

