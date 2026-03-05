Peli Expands Award-Winning ATX Travel Range with New Check-In Case Size

Peli ATX 25 Travel Case rugged travel case with telescopic handle and smooth-rolling wheels, designed to protect valuables during travel.

ATX 25 strengthens the ATX series following international recognition for design and performance

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli Products, S.L.U. today announced the expansion of its ATX travel range with the launch of a new hard-sided check-in luggage model, the ATX 25 . The new size builds on the ATX series, launched in November 2025, and follows international recognition after the ATX22 Carry-On Luggage received the Travel Goods 2025 Award in the United States.Designed for frequent travellers, professionals and adventure-focused consumers, the ATX 25 (66 × 46 × 27 cm) provides increased capacity while maintaining the durability and protection associated with the Peli brand. The model is built using Peli Armor™, the company’s proprietary protective shell technology, developed to withstand repeated impacts and the demands of modern air travel.Key features of the ATX 25 include:• Peli Armor™ hard shell for enhanced impact resistance during check-in and transit• Reinforced corners for added protection during handling and transit• Hinomoto360-degree spinner wheels for smooth, controlled manoeuvrability• Secure locking system to help safeguard contents throughout the journeyIntroduced in November 2025, the ATX travel range marked Peli’s move into high-performance travel luggage, translating decades of protective-case expertise into a travel-ready format. The addition of the ATX 25 further strengthens the range, building on the award-winning design principles of the ATX 22 while offering travellers greater capacity without compromising on protection.For more information on the ATX range, please visit www.peli.com

