Cogiscan and Ersa Partner to Deliver OPC UA Connectivity for Ersa Soldering Systems

Cogiscan, a leading provider of factory digitalization solutions for electronics manufacturing, today announced a new partnership with Ersa GmbH.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogiscan, a leading provider of factory digitalization solutions for electronics manufacturing, today announced a new partnership with Ersa GmbH, part of the Kurtz Ersa Group and a global leader in soldering technology. Through this collaboration, Cogiscan’s Co‑NECT platform will be integrated as an OEM connectivity solution for Ersa soldering machines , enabling OPC UA–based communication for easier smart factory integration.As electronics manufacturers continue to modernize their operations, standardized machine connectivity has become essential. By embedding Co‑NECT as an OEM solution, Ersa customers gain a standardized interface that simplifies machine integration, enhances interoperability across the shop floor, and lays the groundwork for advanced analytics.“Kurtz Ersa is a leader in soldering technology, and we’re proud to support their equipment with our Co‑NECT platform as an OEM connectivity solution,” said Greg Benoit, Director – Business Development, Technology Partnerships at Cogiscan. “This partnership delivers standardized interfaces that make factory integration simpler, faster, and more scalable for manufacturers.”Co‑NECT provides secure, standardized OPC UA connectivity that allows manufacturers to access machine data without custom development. This creates a strong foundation for real-time monitoring, traceability, and data-driven improvement across the production ecosystem.From Ersa’s perspective, the partnership enhances its digital offering while giving customers more flexibility in how they connect and use production data.“Cogiscan is an expert in factory digitalization for electronics manufacturing,” said Moritz Floder, Product Manager Digitalization at Ersa GmbH. “Partnering is a win-win: it expands interface options for shop-floor connectivity and provides a foundation for data analytics and machine learning.”The Co‑NECT OEM solution for Ersa soldering machines is now available. To learn how standardized OPC UA connectivity can simplify factory integration and unlock production data, visit Cogiscan (Booth 1410) or Ersa (Booth 2113) at IPC APEX EXPO in Anaheim.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.