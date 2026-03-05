Spas of America Announces the 2025 Top 10 (Best) Spa Awards Across 15 Signature Wellness Experiences

Fairmont Spa, Fairmont Banff Springs Aji Spa, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass The Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spas of America , North America’s leading spa and wellness travel website, has released its 2025 Top 10 (Best) Spa Awards, celebrating excellence across fifteen signature wellness categories, including Beach, Mountain, Wine, City, Health, Casino, Nordic, Fitness, Desert, and more. These awards honor destinations that consistently deliver exceptional guest satisfaction, innovative programming, and outstanding wellness experiences.This year’s rankings were determined through a two-part methodology:Consumer Engagement: Verified traffic and page views to each spa’s listing on Spas of America during the 2025 calendar year (January 1 – December 31).Guest Sentiment: Independent Google Review scores, analyzed and weighted in proportion to consumer interest to reflect real-world satisfaction.Together, these metrics provide a balanced, transparent view of the spa destinations that resonate most with wellness-minded travelers across North America.Spotlight: Three Featured 2025 Top 10 Spa Award WinnersThe following destinations represent standout examples from this year’s Top 10 winners across fifteen wellness categories.Aji Spa at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse PassTop 10 (Best) Desert Spas of 2025Rooted in Pima and Maricopa culture, Aji Spa blends desert botanicals, indigenous therapies, and award-winning design to create one of the most meaningful and distinctive wellness experiences in the American Southwest.Fairmont Spa Banff SpringsTop 10 (Best) Mountain Spas of 2025A celebrated alpine sanctuary in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, Fairmont Spa Banff Springs captivates guests with mineral pools, cascading waterfalls, and treatments inspired by its dramatic mountain setting.The Wellhouse at Blackberry FarmTop 10 (Best) Fitness Spas of 2025Known for its balance of movement, nourishment, and restorative wellness, The Wellhouse combines expert fitness programming with refined hospitality and the natural beauty of Blackberry Farm.Across all fifteen categories, the 2025 Award winners excelled in treatment quality, guest service, wellness programming, culinary offerings, natural environment, and overall brand trust, the qualities most valued by today’s wellness traveler.“These awards reflect what real travelers are searching for, engaging with, and reviewing,” says Craig Oliver, President of Spas of America. “Our Top 10 lists spotlight destinations that truly stand apart, delivering not only relaxation but meaningful, restorative experiences across the full spectrum of wellness travel.”The complete list of the 2025 Top 10 (Best) Spa Awards is available at:Media, tourism partners, and spa operators are invited to contact Spas of America for promotional assets, partnership opportunities, and inclusion in the upcoming 2026 Spa Collection, launching March 20, the first day of spring.

