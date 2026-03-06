Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market 2026: Budget-Conscious Labs Turning to High-Quality Reconditioned Solutions

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refurbished laboratory equipment market is dominated by a mix of global laboratory equipment manufacturers and specialized refurbishment firms. Companies are focusing on high-quality refurbished analytical instruments, automated laboratory systems, precision measurement devices, and robust quality assurance and compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and regulatory standards. Emphasis on cost-effectiveness, equipment reliability, and integration of digital asset management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global laboratory and research equipment sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.4% market share. The laboratory products and services division of the company, which is directly involved in the refurbished laboratory equipment market, provides a wide range of refurbished analytical instruments, automated laboratory systems, precision measurement devices, and consumables that support research laboratories, quality control testing, and regulated scientific environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the refurbished laboratory equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers AG, EquipNet Inc., Diamond Diagnostics, Labexchange Service GmbH, LabX, Federal Equipment Co., Scientific Calibration (Sci Cal) Inc., ARC Scientific LLC, American Laboratory Trading, Inc., Analytical Technologies Group LLC, GenTech Scientific., Copia Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson (BD) Company, BaneBio LLC, Block Scientific Inc., International Equipment Trading Ltd. (IET), REUZEit, The Lab World Group, Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Revvity Inc (formerly Perkinelmer Inc), BioPhlox Global Pvt. Ltd., Zeiss Group, Spectralab Scientific, Inc., American Instrument Exchange, Conquer Scientific, USA Lab, Bruker Corp.

How Concentrated Is The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1.23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by equipment refurbishment standards, compliance with laboratory safety regulations, precision testing requirements, and the need for reliability and performance in research and diagnostic environments. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers AG, EquipNet Inc., Diamond Diagnostics, Labexchange Service GmbH, LabX, Federal Equipment Co., Scientific Calibration (Sci Cal) Inc., ARC Scientific LLC hold notable market shares through diversified refurbished laboratory equipment portfolios, established laboratory and research partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in instrument refurbishment and quality assurance technologies. As demand for cost-effective, reliable, and compliant laboratory instruments grows, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (0.4%)

o Agilent Technologies (0.3%)

o Siemens Healthineers AG (0.2%)

o EquipNet Inc. (0.1%)

o Diamond Diagnostics (0.1%)

o Labexchange Service GmbH (0.05%)

o LabX (0.05%)

o Federal Equipment Co. (0.04%)

o Scientific Calibration (Sci Cal) Inc. (0.03%)

o ARC Scientific LLC (0.03%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the refurbished laboratory equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck Group (Merck KGaA), GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Pall Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Beckman Coulter Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Horiba Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Horiba Scientific, Renishaw plc, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Oxford Instruments plc, Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, and Olympus Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the refurbished laboratory equipment market include Fisher Scientific, The Lab World Group, American Laboratory Trading Inc. (ALT), GenTech Scientific, Copia Scientific, BaneBio, Conquer Scientific, REUZEit, Inc., Diamond Diagnostics, LabX.com, Lab Surplus, Lab Equipment Auctions, VWR International LLC and Lab Supply Network.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

• Major end users in the refurbished laboratory equipment market include Surplus Solutions, Revive Scientific, Lab Equipment Depot, BioSurplus, LabTrader, EquipNet, LabAssets, Lab Equipment Exchange, and Lab Equipment Sales.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Surplus strategy programs are transforming the refurbished laboratory equipment market by promoting sustainability, reducing acquisition costs, and ensuring high-quality performance of pre-owned laboratory instruments.

• Example: In January 2023, American Laboratory Trading launched an online auction featuring refurbished bioreactors and HPLC systems.

• Its white-glove installation services, lifetime support, and reliable refurbished equipment enhance operational efficiency, ensure smooth setup, and boost customer confidence in laboratory operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Innovative Service Platforms Enhancing Laboratory Equipment Performance And Reliability

• Infrastructure Modernization Initiatives Optimizing Laboratory Workflows And Research Capabilities

• Expansion Of Refurbished Equipment Programs Strengthening Certification And Customer Trust

• Strategic Resource Optimization Reducing Import Dependency And Improving Operational Efficiency

