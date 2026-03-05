Influential Women Profiles Angela Herbaugh-CPTM: Executive Leader Driving Innovation and Impact in Security

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Security Operations, Mentorship, and Customer-Centric Strategies Through Leadership, Technology, and PurposeAngela Herbaugh-CPTM is a dynamic executive leader in the security industry, recognized for her ability to transform complex operational challenges into sustainable business growth. With more than a decade of experience spanning sales leadership, organizational development, and advanced security operations, Angela has built a reputation for pairing innovative technology with practical, proactive security strategies. As the Asset Protection & Risk Management Advisor at Global Guardian, she plays a critical role in delivering cutting-edge solutions in active deterrence, remote guarding, and video verification—helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats in an increasingly complex environment.Angela’s career reflects a unique blend of strategic acumen and empathetic leadership. She has held impactful roles such as President of Sales & Customer Success at Action-CS and multiple senior positions at ADT, where she led national training initiatives, redesigned multi-channel curricula, and drove measurable improvements in performance, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Colleagues consistently describe her as a leader who motivates teams, champions professional development, and cultivates environments where individuals can thrive. Her leadership approach emphasizes both technical excellence and genuine care for people, ensuring that organizations not only meet objectives but also empower their workforce.Angela attributes her success to resilience, hard work, and a deep passion for the security industry. Thriving in a male-dominated field has strengthened her determination and fueled her confidence, inspiring her to rise above challenges while paving the way for others. She emphasizes the art of balance—leading with purpose, supporting veterans through suicide prevention and awareness initiatives, and prioritizing family and self-care—which has expanded her impact and reinforced the importance of aligning passion with action.The best career advice Angela has received is that being a woman in a male-dominated industry is not a barrier, but an opportunity to drive meaningful change. She believes that being a working mom and wife is a powerful asset, allowing women to persevere, lead, and excel no matter the challenges they face. For young women entering the field, she advises: believe in your abilities, act consistently, embrace change, and understand that success is built through daily, steady habits that compound over time. “Stay focused on your goals, invest in your growth, and take pride in every milestone along the way. Remember: your routine is your mirror,” she says.Angela notes that the security industry has evolved dramatically over the past twenty years. Technological advancements have transformed security from a passive function into an active, intelligence-driven force, creating a saturated landscape of solutions and entirely new career paths. These innovations present both a challenge and an opportunity for leaders to navigate complex threats while developing talent and shaping the future of security operations.At the core of Angela’s professional and personal life are integrity, purpose, and commitment. She is dedicated to protecting others through her work while simultaneously nurturing her family as a wife and mother. Her ability to integrate meaningful service with leadership, mentorship, and personal fulfillment underscores her status as a transformative figure in the security industry.Angela Herbaugh continues to set a standard for innovation, resilience, and leadership, demonstrating that passion, empathy, and strategic vision can create lasting impact—both in security operations and in the lives of the people she inspires.Learn More about Angela Herbaugh:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-herbaugh Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

