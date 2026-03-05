Influential Women Highlights the Journey of Page S. Gardner: Civic Engagement and Political Strategy Leader

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Consulting on Political and Advocacy Campaigns and Record of Advancing Democracy Through Innovation, Research, and Metrics-Driven ProgramsPage S. Gardner is a seasoned leader in civic engagement, political consulting, and advocacy, providing strategic guidance and innovative solutions for electoral campaigns, communications efforts, and state and federal policy initiatives. She is the President of PSG Consulting, LLC, where she oversees strategic services for nonprofits, advocacy organizations, and private sector clients. Through initiatives like the First Mondays Webinar series, Page elevates diverse voices and fosters critical conversations about democracy, voter engagement, public policy, and the role of new technologies.Page founded and served as President of the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information for 20 years. Under her leadership, these organizations became recognized as two of the most innovative and effective voter engagement organizations in the United States. She pioneered new methodologies for reaching voters, measuring the efficacy of outreach, conducting voter research, and evaluating programs. Perhaps most notably, Page identified a previously overlooked demographic—unmarried women—demonstrating how marital status influences voter registration, turnout, and preference. This groundbreaking work fundamentally reshaped the approach to political campaigns and civic engagement programs nationwide.Throughout her career, Page has demonstrated exceptional skill in organizational leadership, data-driven strategy, fundraising, evidence-based program evaluation, and creative approaches to seemingly intractable problems. Her dedication to advancing initiatives that strengthen democratic participation has earned her widespread recognition, including a 2020 Award from the American Political Science Association for her innovative use of evidence-based policy to promote voter registration and turnout. Today, she continues to bring this expertise to a broad range of clients through PSG Consulting, developing creative solutions for electoral politics, advocacy campaigns, and communications strategies.A proud Duke University alumna, Page balances her professional achievements with a rich personal life. She enjoys spending time with her two daughters, exploring political and historical topics, traveling, and cultivating meaningful relationships. Passionate about art, design, and creating beautiful spaces, she also dedicates her energy to organizations aligned with her values, including serving on the board of Majority Rising North Carolina to advance voter participation and equity.Page S. Gardner’s career reflects a lifelong commitment to innovation, strategic leadership, and evidence-based approaches in civic engagement, ensuring that every initiative she undertakes strengthens democracy, empowers communities, and elevates the voices of historically underrepresented voters.Learn More about Page S. Gardner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/page-gardner or through her website, https://www.psgconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

