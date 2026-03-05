Influential Women Recognize Evelyn Ortiz-Perez for Leadership and Innovation in Soybean Breeding

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Agricultural Excellence Through Plant Breeding, Biotechnology, and MentorshipEvelyn Ortiz-Perez is a distinguished plant breeder and research leader specializing in soybean breeding, biotechnology, and agricultural innovation. Holding a PhD in Agricultural and Horticultural Plant Breeding from Iowa State University, she has dedicated her career to advancing crop improvement initiatives through rigorous research, experimental design, and cross-functional collaboration. Her expertise spans variety development, transgene quality assurance, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into modern plant breeding programs.As the Soybean Breeding Program Lead at Inari, Evelyn oversees the full breeding pipeline from product concept to variety development. She monitors key performance indicators, benchmarks program performance, and applies data-driven strategies to optimize efficiency, maximize genetic gain, and control costs. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, cultivating a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and continuous improvement in germplasm development.Evelyn is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of plant scientists and fostering collaboration across diverse teams and disciplines. Her ability to build strong, cross-functional relationships has been central to driving creative solutions and meaningful advancements in agriculture. She attributes her success to determination, perseverance, and a mindset that ensures no obstacle stands in the way of achieving her goals.The best career advice Evelyn has received is to be proud of who you are and stand up for what you believe in. Embracing this perspective has strengthened her confidence and guided her in making authentic, meaningful decisions throughout her career.For young women entering the agricultural and biotechnology industries, Evelyn emphasizes the importance of embracing opportunities and taking calculated risks. Growth comes from curiosity, continuous learning, and the willingness to explore new skills and experiences. She encourages emerging professionals to stay persistent, remain engaged, and actively seek mentorship and networking opportunities.Evelyn identifies collaboration as one of the biggest opportunities in her field today. By fostering connections and sharing knowledge across the agricultural community, professionals can accelerate innovation, support one another, and make a greater impact on global crop improvement efforts.Beyond her technical expertise, Evelyn is recognized for her strong communication skills, translating complex scientific concepts into actionable insights for her team and partners. Her core values include leading by example, mentoring others, staying open to opportunities, and striving to make a positive difference every day. Outside of work, Evelyn enjoys quality time with family and friends, as well as nurturing her love of reading.Through her leadership, innovation, and dedication to mentorship, Evelyn Ortiz-Perez continues to make significant contributions to soybean breeding, biotechnology, and the advancement of agricultural science.Learn More about Evelyn Ortiz-Perez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/evelyn-ortiz-perez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

