Influential Women Recognize Rebecca Feilmann, MA, Head Of School At Colorado Early Colleges Windsor, for Leadership

FORT COLLINS,, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Academic Excellence and Innovative Learning Through Instructional Leadership, Mentorship, and Exceptional Student SupportRebecca Feilmann, MA, Head of School at Colorado Early Colleges Windsor, is a distinguished educational leader with over eight years of experience in secondary and post-secondary education. She has cultivated a career centered on instructional coaching, mentorship, and school administration, with expertise in curriculum development, pedagogical strategies, and programs supporting exceptional student needs. Holding both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Northern Colorado, along with a K-12 Principal licensure, Rebecca demonstrates a steadfast commitment to academic excellence and innovative educational practices.During her tenure at Colorado Early Colleges Windsor, Rebecca has held pivotal leadership roles, including Head of School, Dean of Academics, and Director of Instruction. In these capacities, she has overseen curriculum implementation, led professional development programs, and introduced data-driven assessment strategies. Her work spans supporting diverse student populations, including MTSS, IEP, 504, GT, and ELL programs, ensuring equitable access to high-quality education. Under her leadership, the school earned a School of Distinction Award in 2024, recognizing Rebecca’s dedication to fostering an inclusive, high-performing environment that empowers both students and faculty.Rebecca attributes her professional success to her deep passion for education and her commitment to servant leadership. She leads with purpose, integrity, and a focus on supporting the growth of others, prioritizing collaboration and empowerment in all aspects of her work. The best career advice she has received is to trust her team; empowering others and believing in their abilities cultivates a collaborative culture where innovation and shared success can flourish.For young women entering education, Rebecca emphasizes resilience and perseverance. She encourages newcomers to trust their skills, remain focused on their goals, and persist in the face of challenges and doubt. According to Rebecca, one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—within the educational landscape is advocating for charter schools while navigating bureaucratic processes. Successfully balancing these demands requires strategic communication, persistence, and a steadfast commitment to student-centered innovation.Respect and kindness are central values guiding Rebecca in both her professional and personal life. She prioritizes treating others with empathy, fostering positive relationships, and creating environments where every individual feels valued and supported.Beyond her educational leadership, Rebecca is an accomplished writer and poet, with a work published in 2018, and she enjoys historical fiction, creative writing, and music. Married and deeply committed to her community, she exemplifies servant leadership, inspiring collaboration, growth, and meaningful impact in education.Rebecca Feilmann’s approach reflects a belief that leadership is measured not only by academic outcomes but also by the empowerment, well-being, and holistic growth of every student and team member she serves.Learn More about Rebecca Feilmann:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-feilmann Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

